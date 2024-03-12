Sputter Box Will Perform Works For Bass Clarinet, Voice, and Percussion For 6th Year Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sputter Box, a clarinet, voice, and percussion trio, is celebrating six years together with a night of contemporary chamber music, socializing, refreshments, and merch giveaways. The evening's program includes pieces Sputter Box has commissioned over the past 6 years, including a preview of a multimedia work by Mattia Maurée and Pampi and Silen Wellington's "by the cauldron [in your hips]" which was commissioned by composer collective Kinds of Kings as part of their Bouman Fellowship. It will also feature a new arrangement by Martha Callison Horst and works by Victor Ekimovsky, Dalton Regnier, and Filippo Scaramucci.

Featuring bass clarinet, soprano voice, and bass drum, "Vita vana" by Filippo Scaramucci uses text from the Italian poet Tito Balestra. "The Body Unfolds" by Mattia Maurée and Pampi is a game of artistic telephone, passing around small pieces of visual art, movement, notation, and recordings. "Exchanges" by Martha C. Horst passes the role of melody, counter melody, and harmony around the ensemble. "dis●place●ment" by Dalton Regnier writes that energy is transferred between the three musicians in a surreal soundscape of varied timbre, texture, and sense of rhythm. "Verse for the End of the Century" by Victor Ekimovsky is apocalyptic, painting a grim picture of humanity and nature succumbing to darkness.

This concert will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Tenri Cultural Institute of New York. Tickets start at $30 and include admission, a drink ticket, and a merchandise raffle ticket. Additional ticket prices include unlimited drinks, merchandise, concert season tickets, commission dedications, private concerts, and more. Proceeds from this event will support Sputter Box's upcoming season, including their Sputter (PLUGS IN THE) Box project which is the ensemble's first ever concert with electronics. The concerts will not be livestreamed, but the recordings will be released on Sputter Box's YouTube page as a live premiere at a later date.