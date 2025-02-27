South Street Seaport Museum to Present Public Program Russell Shorto Taking Manhattan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Russell Shorto Taking Manhattan on Monday, March 10 at 6:30pm at 213 Water Street. Join the Seaport Museum and celebrated historian Russell Shorto for a presentation focusing on Shorto's newly-released book Taking Manhattan: The Extraordinary Events That Created New York and Shaped America. Tickets are $10.

The engaging presentation will tell the riveting story of the birth of New York City as a center of capitalism and pluralism, a foundation from which America would rise.

Kick off the opening week of the highly-anticipated three-floor exhibition Maritime City with this first public program held in the newly-renovated exhibition space located within the 1868 warehouse, A.A. Thomson & Co.. Attendees are invited to come early and explore the exhibition before the program begins.

Advanced registration is encouraged for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Books will be available for purchase. A Q&A, book signing, and reception with wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

About the Author

Russell Shorto is the author of eight books of narrative history, including the international bestseller The Island at the Center of the World.

Shorto is the director of the New Amsterdam Project at the New-York Historical Society and Senior Scholar at the New Netherland Institute.