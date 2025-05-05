South Street Seaport Museum to Present POETS AFLOAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Poets Afloat on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 2pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Online registration begins at $1. Tickets will be free in-person the day of the event. Proceeds are split between the participating vessels. Advance registration is encouraged, walkups are welcome.

The sixth annual NYC Poets Afloat group poetry reading returns aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Poets have been invited to participate in micro-residencies aboard ships in New York Harbor, where they have been inspired to write and create poetry while being surrounded by the city's bustling waters. Now, these poets will gather on the deck of Wavertree for a group reading, sharing their creative works with the audience.

Access to Wavertree involves climbing a few stairs, walking up an angled gangway, and descending a few stairs onto the deck. The lower decks are accessible via stairs, while the upper deck requires navigating steep ladder-like stairs.

2025 Poets

Jee Leong Koh, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Kyle Carrero Lopez, Africa Wayne, Joe Dahut, Cynthia Manick, Peter Milne Greiner