South Street Seaport Museum to Present Hybrid Sea Chanteys & Maritime Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Throughout the cooler months, the South Street Seaport Museum's beloved chantey sing, held on the first Sunday of every month, moves to the hybrid format, inviting participants to gatherings of music lovers both in person at 207 Water Street and online via Zoom. Reserve tickets here.

Now through April 2026, join a joyful community keeping centuries of seafaring music alive. Each session fills the Museum's Program Space with the rhythm of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Whether you're singing along, leading a tune, or just soaking in the sound, you'll be part of a warm and welcoming tradition that connects voices across the waves.

In-Person Registration

Preregistration is encouraged to join the event at 207 Water Street. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any in-person attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin. If you have a specific song that you would like to sing in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register.

Zoom Registration

For all Zoom attendees, advanced registration is required. Please note that due to capacity limitations, only a limited number of online participants will be able to lead a song during the event. If you wish to lead a song on Zoom, please provide the song title when you register. You can register to join the Zoom event until the start of the program, but registration for leading a song on Zoom closes one week in advance.

Can't decide whether to join in-person or via Zoom?

All registrants will receive the Zoom link in their confirmation email, regardless of their registration choice. If there's a chance you might attend in-person, please sign up for an in-person ticket to help us with our planning.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission

What is a Chantey Sing?

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the chantey tradition lives on.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," says Laura Norwitz, Seaport Museum Senior Director of Program and Education. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics-we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."