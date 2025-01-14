South Street Seaport Museum Reveals THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA as January Book Club Selection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Seaport Museum Book Club will continue on Monday, January 27, at 6:30pm, at McNally Jackson Seaport, located at 4 Fulton Street. Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by their shared love of literature, history, and preservation. You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome!

The January session of the Seaport Museum Book Club takes us back to the classics, with Ernest Hemingway's 1952 novel, The Old Man and the Sea.

This timeless novella tells the epic story of Santiago, an aging Cuban fisherman, and his relentless, multi-day battle to reel in a massive marlin far out in the Gulf Stream. Renowned for its contemporary style and exploration of classic themes like courage, resilience, and personal triumph in the face of loss, The Old Man and the Sea is one of Hemingway's most celebrated works. Written in 1952, it cemented Hemingway's literary legacy and played a significant role in his 1954 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Join us for a deep dive into this captivating novel and a lively discussion with fellow book lovers.

The Old Man and the Sea is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for this meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub