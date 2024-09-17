﻿South Street Seaport Museum Hosts Free Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). October is the last month of 2024 that the lively chantey experience will take place outdoors on the main deck of the historic cargo vessel before moving indoors. Starting in November, as the weather cools, this monthly event will transition to a hybrid format, allowing you to enjoy it both in-person at the Museum and online.

This event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to participate in this free event. You can lead or request a song during the round-robin or simply listen.

Advanced in-person registration is encouraged, but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any in-person attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin; if you have a specific song in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register. This event takes place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be moved from the main deck to an indoor place on the ship.

Please note that access to Wavertree for this event involves climbing a few stairs, walking up an angled gangway, and descending a few stairs onto the deck. The lower decks are accessible via stairs, while the upper deck requires navigating steep ladder-like stairs.