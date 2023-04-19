South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Event With PJ Library

South Street Seaport Museum announces a brand-new experience, a monthly collaboration with PJ Library on April 23, 2023, from 11 to 5pm. Visit the Seaport Museum for free campus-wide family fun presented in partnership with PJ Library!

One day a month, April through June, General Admission ticketing fees will be waived for a full day of all-ages activities at the Museum. The additional monthly collaborations will be on May 21 and June 11.These events are free, and advance registration is encouraged. Visit seaportmuseum.org/pj-library for more information.

Inspired by the PJ Library book, When Jessie Came Across the Sea, written by Amy Hest and illustrated by P.J. Lynch, the April collaboration celebrates the immigrant experience. Families are invited to tour the iconic lightship Ambrose, which served for a quarter century as the beacon of hope for immigrants reaching New York. Long before sighting the Statue of Liberty, inbound ships would carry those "yearning to breathe free" past Ambrose on their way to new lives in America.

Throughout the Seaport Museum campus, families can participate in maritime-themed crafts inspired by scrimshaw and signal flags and participate in an interactive storytime on the ship's deck while sharing photos, stories, and artifacts. Check out historical printing press demonstrations at Bowne & Co., Stationers using a 19th century printing press, and engage in a printmaking workshop with a local artist. Discover sailors' living quarters aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, and you'll even have the opportunity to raise the sail! And, when you're looking for a quiet moment between activities, relax at PJ Library's cozy Book Nook, with stories for kids from newborn to 12 years old.

PJ Library sends free Jewish children's books to families across the world every month. Something magical happens when parents sit down to read with their children, and PJ Library shares Jewish stories that help families talk about values and traditions. Beyond the books, PJ Library offers family-friendly activities, podcasts, and holiday resources and invites families to attend inclusive programs and meaningful gatherings. pjlibrary.org

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org