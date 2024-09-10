Musical Stage Adaptation Of THE SECRET GARDEN Now Available For Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



StarVista Music has announced the reissue of “The Secret Garden: A New Musical,” featuring an extraordinary ensemble of West End talent who came together exclusively for this studio cast recording in London.

The landmark album is a collection of songs from the first-ever musical stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved classic novel and is now available for streaming on major platforms starting today. Fans can stream “The Secret Garden: A New Musical” HERE.

The studio cast recording includes Broadway legends Barbara Cook, John Cullum, Judy Kaye, George Rose and Max Showalter, along with child actors Victoria Coote, Paul Glen and Daniel Waller. The album also showcases the songs of the staff of Misselthwaite Manor, sung by Marcia Brushingham, Connie Colt, Carol Dorian, Marian Hampton, Linda Kerns, Karen La Wilder, P.J. Nelson, Jan Neuberger, Larry Cahn, Edward Earle, Tim Ewing, Tony Gilbert, Michael O'Gorman, Craig Pomranz, Dennis Skerik, and Lee Winston.

Originally debuting at Salisbury's Playhouse in Watford, England on April 28, 1983, this adaptation of “The Secret Garden” marked the first musical rendition of Burnett's classic tale ever created. Three years later, in 1986, a cast of theatrical talent assembled to record this milestone production, preserving it for posterity.

Robert Sher, a seven-time Grammy Award and Tony nominee renowned for his work on productions such as “Follies,” “Gypsy” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” produced the original recording and was a pivotal figure in bringing the album to streaming services today.

“This is the only recording of the very first theatrical adaptation of ‘The Secret Garden,' which became the basis and the musical inspiration for the award-winning Broadway show that followed it a few years later,” explains Sher. “It's both an artistic gem and an important part of this story's history and evolution in the theatrical world. I'm really thrilled that fans will be able to discover and rediscover this version through this reissue.”

