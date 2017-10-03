So Fetch! Tickets, Swag, Stars & More Set for 'Mean Girls Day' Today in NYC

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, go on sale to the general public today, October 3, at 10:00 AM EST.

In honor of "Mean Girls Day," the August Wilson Theatre box office (245 West 52nd Street) will be open for sales from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

From 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, in-person attendees will be treated to show-branded swag, surprise guest appearances and free cheese fries courtesy of Sweetery Brand's mobile food truck. There will also be a chance to enter to win tickets to an early preview performance of Mean Girls on Broadway. And, there will be a very special guest appearance right at 11:00 AM.

Fans can also catch the Mean Girls-branded food truck around Manhattan throughout the afternoon, as it makes stops handing out cheese fries at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues starting at approximately 1:30pm and Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets starting at approximately 3:30pm.

Mean Girls will open on Broadway this spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Prior to Broadway, Mean Girls will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., running Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, December 3, 2017. Visit www.TheNationalDC.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Seligas Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young(Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly(Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator) and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Cady HeRon May have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

