Smoke Jazz Club Reveals March Line-Up Featuring Terri Lyn Carrington, Fred Hersch, and More

SMOKE Jazz Club will kick off this month with the NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington paying tribute to Max Roach's Centennial with the debut of her “We Insist! 2025” ensemble complete with live dancing on the SMOKE stage (Mar 5-9). Making his highly anticipated SMOKE debut is pianist Fred Hersch performing three nights solo (Mar 12, 13 + 16) and two nights of duos with special guest tenor saxophonists Donny McCaslin (Mar 14) and Miguel Zenón (Mar 15). Alto saxophonist and bebop legend Charles McPherson returns with his Quintet for five nights (Mar 19-23) followed by one of today's leading trumpet voices of his generation – Jeremy Pelt at the helm of his Quintet (Mar 27-30). For the complete and most updated March schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

Wed-Sun March 5-9: Terri Lyne Carrington's “We Insist! 2025” SMOKE debut

April May Webb – vocals

Christiana Hunte – dancer

Milena Casado – trumpet

Morgan Guerin – saxophones

Simon Moullier – vibraphone

Terri Lyne Carrington – drums



Marking her first time on the SMOKE stage, NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington celebrates the legendary Max Roach in his centennial year by performing his "Freedom Now Suite.” One of the seminal works of jazz as protest, “We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite,” was first released in 1961 by Roach in collaboration with Abbey Lincoln and lyricist Oscar Brown, Jr. Invoking both the historic pains and hopeful potentiality of the Black experience, Roach created a striking avant-garde, vocal-instrumental suite commemorating the centennial of the Emancipation Proclamation and which acted as an urgent call for freedom during the civil rights era, which remains poignant as ever today.



Grammy-Award winning Carrington pays homage to Roach and Lincoln's legacy with an exciting group of emerging artists, including multi-instrumentalist Morgan Guerin, trumpeter Milena Casado, vibraphonist Simon Moullier, vocalist April May Webb (fresh off her win of the 2024 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition) filling the role of Abbey Lincoln, and dancer Christiana Hunte. Together, they impart the still poignant social justice message of the “Freedom Now Suite” respecting its jazz tradition while allowing the influences of other Black musical traditions, including gospel, R&B, and indigenous Afro-diasporic rhythms, with the resounding spirit and urgency that rings true on the original album.

Wed-Sun March 12-16: Fred Hersch Solo Piano + SMOKE debut

Fred Hersch – piano

Donny McCaslin – tenor saxophone (Fri only)

Miguel Zenon – tenor saxophone (Sat only)





Pianist Fred Hersch makes his highly anticipated debut at SMOKE, performing solo piano and welcoming two very special guests: tenor saxophonist Donny McCaslin on Friday and alto saxophonist Miguel Zenón on Saturday. A defining figure in jazz for over three decades, Hersch is renowned as an improviser, composer, educator, bandleader, collaborator, and recording artist. Vanity Fair calls him “the most arrestingly innovative pianist in jazz,” while The New Yorker hails him as “a living legend.” A 17-time GRAMMY nominee, Hersch has received some of the most prestigious honors in jazz.



A deeply responsive and intuitive collaborator, Hersch has shared the stage with a remarkable array of celebrated artists, including Anat Cohen, Bill Frisell, Gilad Hekselman, Julian Lage, Chris Potter, Joe Lovano, Avishai Cohen, Enrico Rava, Kurt Elling, Esperanza Spalding, Kate McGarry, Audra McDonald, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and Renée Fleming. At SMOKE, he continues this tradition with two exceptional duos—first with Donny McCaslin and then with Miguel Zenón. An acclaimed solo pianist, Hersch has 12 solo albums in his catalog. All About Jazz states, “When it comes to the art of solo piano in jazz, there are two classes of performers: Fred Hersch and everybody else,” while JazzTimes writes, “Solo Hersch is a complete, self-sufficient, uniquely pure art form.” Hersch will be performing on a Steinway Concert D piano.

Wed-Sun March 19-23: Charles McPherson Quintet

Charles McPherson – alto saxophone

Yotam Silberstein – guitar

Jeb Patton – piano

Dezron Douglas – bass

Billy Drummond – drums



Alto saxophonist and bebop legend Charles McPherson leads an exciting quintet featuring guitarist Yotam Silberstein, pianist Jeb Patton, bassist Dezron Douglas, and drummer Billy Drummond. One of the most acclaimed and beloved voices in jazz, McPherson's rich musical style is rooted in the blues and bebop and has influenced and inspired generations of musicians and listeners for over six decades. He has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with jazz greats like Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Nat Adderley, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. In a recent review, Downbeat states, “As a still-vibrant jazz veteran with ties to innovators like Charles Mingus and Lionel Hampton, McPherson's writing carries on the traditional weight of bebop and swing, buoyed with an inventive, contemporary spark.”

Wed March 26: Amina Figarova Sextet

Freddie Hendrix – trumpet

Wayne Escoffery – tenor saxophone

Bart Platteau – flutes

Amina Figarova – piano

Philip Norris – bass

Rudy Royston – drums



Amina Figarova, the extraordinary Azerbaijan-born, New York-based pianist and composer, leads her acclaimed sextet featuring trumpeter Freddie Hendrix, saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, bassist Philip Norris, drummer Rudy Royston, and her principal collaborator and husband, flutist Bart Platteau. Over nearly 25 years of touring and performing, Figarova has forged a tight-knit ensemble that speaks with a singular, inimitable voice—one that is entirely driven by original compositions.



As The Jazz Police puts it, “This is a band that earned its reputation playing all-original material, with each musician a formidable soloist in their own right. But it's the signature interplay between them that elevates the Amina Figarova Sextet above most large chamber ensembles in modern jazz, positioning Figarova among the top echelon of composer/bandleaders.” Her latest recording, Suite for Africa (2024), continues to showcase her distinctive vision. Featuring powerful performances by the sextet alongside the 24-voice, Liberia-based Matsiko World Orphan Choir, the album has received glowing praise. All About Jazz raves, “The joy, innocence, youthful exuberance, and zest for life are all palpable, radiating even amidst challenging life circumstances. Paired with the sextet's adventurous playing, the result is a joyful and spellbinding listening experience.”

Thu-Sun March 27-30: Jeremy Pelt Quintet