Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation is Back at Caveat in September

Fun in Moderation is BACK with all new sketches, stand-up, games, and more!

Fun in Moderation is a New York City-based sketch comedy team comprised of Austin Elias-de Jesus (UCB), Kendall Bowden (Nick's girlfriend), Nick Ryan (Kendall's boyfriend), and Syd King (Good Girls Gone Sad). The group has performed at venues like Caveat, Asylum NYC, Austin Sketchfest, Philly Sketchfest, and NYC Sketchfest. They were recently featured in The New Yorker, which was a surprise to them, too.

Fun in Moderation

Caveat NYC

21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002

(212)-228-2100

September 6th

Doors 9:00 PM

Show 9:30 PM

Tickets

$12 early bird (until Aug 30, 09:30PM)

$20 standard

$10 livestream

21+