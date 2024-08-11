News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation is Back at Caveat in September

The performance will be held on September 6th.

By: Aug. 11, 2024
Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation is Back at Caveat in September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fun in Moderation is BACK with all new sketches, stand-up, games, and more!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Eden Espinosa Sings From POCAHONTAS at D23
A Brief History of Movie Stars in Their Broadway Debuts
Video: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Stage Adaptation Previews at D23
Video: Disney on Broadway Medley at D23, Featuring ALADDIN, HERCULES, FROZEN, and More

Fun in Moderation is a New York City-based sketch comedy team comprised of Austin Elias-de Jesus (UCB), Kendall Bowden (Nick's girlfriend), Nick Ryan (Kendall's boyfriend), and Syd King (Good Girls Gone Sad). The group has performed at venues like Caveat, Asylum NYC, Austin Sketchfest, Philly Sketchfest, and NYC Sketchfest. They were recently featured in The New Yorker, which was a surprise to them, too.

Fun in Moderation

Caveat NYC

21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002
(212)-228-2100

September 6th

Doors 9:00 PM
Show 9:30 PM

Tickets

$12 early bird (until Aug 30, 09:30PM)
$20 standard
$10 livestream

21+





Videos