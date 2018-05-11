Singer Dion Eyes Broadway With Biographical Musical THE WANDERER

Dion, the singer known for his songs "The Wanderer" and "Runaround Sue," among others, is the subject of two musicals, one of which is eyeing Broadway!

According to New York Daily News, Dion's biographical musical entitled "The Wanderer" is being workshopped in hopes of finding its way to Broadway.

A source told the publication that "there have been a number of meeting and calls with regional theaters across the country" who are all interested in staging the musical.

Another show, titled "Rock and Roll Redemption" brings Dion fans to the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. Although this show also tells Dion's story, a rep for The Wanderer says that Dion himself is not involved.

"(Rock and Roll Redemption) is an unofficial production with a handful of performances. It's a musical review. Charles Messina's play is the only official authorized one with the musical rights."

Read more here.

Dion is an American singer, songwriter whose work has incorporated elements of doo-wop, rock and R&B styles-and, most recently, straight blues. He was one of the most popular American rock and roll performers of the pre-British Invasion era. He had 39 Top 40 hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s as a solo performer, with the Belmonts or with the Del Satins. He is best remembered for the singles "Runaround Sue", "The Wanderer", "Ruby Baby" and "Lovers Who Wander", among his other hits.

Dion's popularity waned in the mid-1960s. Toward the end of the decade, he shifted his style and produced songs with a more mature, contemplative feeling, such as "Abraham, Martin and John." He became popular again in the late 1960s and into the mid-1970s, and he has continued making music ever since. Critics who had dismissed his early work, pegging him as merely a teen idol, praised his later work, and noted the influence he has had on other musicians.

Dion was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.









Related Articles