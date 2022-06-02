Sing For Hope Pianos Return to Liberty Plaza This Week

The beloved Sing for Hope Pianos will return to 28 Liberty Plaza on Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 10 artist-designed pianos for all to enjoy. This one-day-only special event is designed to encourage everyone, from professional musicians to novices and everyone in between, to exercise their musical creativity and share "pop-up" moments of spontaneous music-making and improvised harmony. In addition to the pop-ups throughout the day, Sing for Hope will present a free concert at 12noon featuring the Sing for Hope Youth Chorus, the Senior Chorus from the renowned Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, student musicians from P.S. 191, and TV star Alex Garfin (Superman & Lois) in uplifting musical selections.

Each year, Sing for Hope selects local and International Artists to design and paint pianos that are placed in parks and other public spaces for all to play. Through a special partnership with the New York City Department of Education, Sing for Hope then places the Sing for Hope Pianos in permanent homes in public schools to benefit thousands of New York City school children. The Sing for Hope Pianos - first launched in 2010 - has become one of the world's largest annual recurring public arts programs, with more than 580 one-of-a-kind piano artworks placed in public spaces from The Bronx to Beirut, and Aspen to Athens, supporting local visual artists and creating musical experiences for all ages.

On June 3, New York City's Sing for Hope Pianos will launch at 28 Liberty Plaza with pianos created this year, as well as in previous years, by artists from all five boroughs. These featured artists include Robert Padovano, Victoria Wrubel, Morgan Winter, Julia Cocuzza, Nupur Nishith, Alyson Fraser Diaz, Jieun Yang, Imani Shaklin Roberts, Christopher Spinelli, and Gily Gil-Lugo.

"Sing for Hope is a symbol of unity for New York City and we look forward to welcoming the program back," said Thomas Costanzo, Global Partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Asset Management. "Fosun celebrates its 30th anniversary with a continued dedication to making arts and culture accessible to the Lower Manhattan community. Corporate social responsibility are hallmarks of Fosun's global initiative while actively seeking to give back to the community."

CW Star Alex Garfin (Superman & Lois) has been a supporter of Sing for Hope since 2019, when he encountered one of our pianos near The Dairy in Central Park. Garfin said, "A lot of things claim to bring us all together, but almost always never do. That's what's so special about Sing for Hope; it actually delivers on its promise.When you pass by one of their pianos, you'll find a lawyer, a janitor, and a teacher playing and creating together, making friends where otherwise they would've forever remained strangers. That's pure magic, so I hope everyone can enjoy the magic with me down at 28 Liberty Plaza on June 3rd for our grand opening of the 2022 season."

Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus said, "These ten beautiful Sing for Hope Pianos are testament to New York's creative resilience, and we're so grateful to Fosun for staying the course with us and continuing to champion art for all. While the world may not look the same as it did two years ago, we're finding new paths forward."

"As we continue to emerge from two years of relative isolation during the pandemic, the opportunity to share music and art in community really feels like a gift," added Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora. "On June 3rd, we invite the public to come enjoy the high-vibrational energy and sheer, simple goodwill that these unique musical artworks create."

After the one-day-only event at 28 Liberty Plaza on June 3, five special Sing for Hope Pianos will be available for the public to play from June 6-26 on plazas across the five boroughs, as part of SFH's exciting new partnership with the Department of Transportation. New Yorkers and visitors can also enjoy Sing for Hope Pianos this summer at Port Authority Bus Terminal and Little Island.