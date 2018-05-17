Signature Theatre Announces Second Extension for PARADISE BLUE

The Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director; James Houghton, Founder) production of Paradise Blue by Obie Award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson has been extended by a week for a second time, the company announced today. The production, which opened on May 14, will now run through June 17, 2018.

Paradise Blue is the first play of Morisseau's Signature Residency 5, which will include three productions over the course of five years. Performances began on April 24 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). The production received a four star recommendation from Time Out New York, was described as "powerful and exciting" by New York Magazine, and called "a nearly perfect production" by The Hollywood Reporter.

This production of Paradise Blue features Obie Award-winner Francois Battiste (Head of Passes), Kristolyn Lloyd(Dear Evan Hansen), Simone Missick ("Luke Cage"), J. Alphonse Nicholson ("Tales"), and Keith Randolph Smith(Malcolm X).

In 1949, Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood is gentrifying. Blue, a troubled trumpeter and the owner of Paradise Club, is torn between remaining in Black Bottom with his loyal lover Pumpkin and leaving behind a traumatic past. But when the arrival of a mysterious woman stirs up tensions, the fate of Paradise Club hangs in the balance. Paradise Blue is a timely look at the changes a community endures to find its resilience.

The creative team includes Neil Patel (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), Kenny Rampton (Original Music), Bill Sims, Jr. (Music Director), Charles G. LaPointe(Hair & Wig Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Director). Laura Wilson is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Paradise Blue is generously supported by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater. Special thanks to Time Warner Foundation, Inc., The Michael and Betty Rauch Fund for Residency 5, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting the Residency 5 Program. Dominique Morisseau's Residency 5 is generously supported, in part, by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

Signature is also currently producing Our Lady of 121st Street, by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Phylicia Rashad; performances began on May 1, 2018. The company also recently announced programming for the 2018-19 Season, which will include plays by Will Eno, Athol Fugard, Dave Malloy, Lynn Nottage and Sam Shepard.

To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions or to subscribe to the 2018-19 Season, call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

