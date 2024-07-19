Sierra Boggess, Nathaniel Hackmann & More Featured on New CAROUSEL Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Carousel Studio Cast recording is on the way! Recorded in April 2023 with the Sinfonia of London (conducted by John Wilson), the cast features Nathaniel Hackmann (Billy), Sierra Boggess (Carrie), Francesca Chiejina (Nettie), Mikaela Bennett (Julie), Julian Ovenden (Enoch), David Seadon-Young (Jigger).

The album is produced by Jonathan Allen and will be released in September.

Carousel was last seen on Broadway in 2018, starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.

Tracklist:

Prologue (The Carousel Waltz)

Change of Scene

Opening Act I, Scene 2

"Mister Snow"

"If I Loved You"

Opening Act I, Scene 3

"June Is Bustin' Out All Over"

June Is Bustin' Out All Over" (Encore)

Girls'' Dance: June Is Bustin'' Out All Over

Julie''s Entrance

"Mister Snow" (Reprise)

"When the Children Are Asleep"

"Blow High, Blow Low"

Hornpipe with Ensemble

Hornpipe Exit

"Soliloquy"

Finale Act I

Entr''acte

Opening Act II

"A Real Nice Clambake"

"Geraniums in the Winder" / "Stonecutters Cut It on Stone"

"What's the Use of Wond'rin'?'

Change of Scene

"You'll Never Walk Alone"

Incidental (Entrance of Heavenly Friends)

"The Highest Judge of All"

Exit of Billy and Heavenly Friends

Ballet

Music under Scene (My Little Girl)

Carrie's Incidental

Porch Scene. "If I Loved You" (Reprise)

Finale Ultimo. "You''ll Never Walk Alone" (Reprise)

Exit Music (If I Loved You)