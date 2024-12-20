Shuttered Show Based On Viral Olympic Dancer To Return As BREAKING: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld last reported, the premiere of Raygun: The Musical, inspired by viral Olympic break dancer, Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn, was called off in Sydney after lawyers representing the Olympian threatened legal action.

The show seems to be back on its feet however, after creator and star, Steph Broadbridge, posted an update to her Instagram, announcing three new engagements of the show throughout Australia.

The musical, which will now be presented under the name Breaking the Musical, will have its world premiere in Adelaide this February with subsequent engagements in Melbourne and Sydney to follow.

The show's poster has also received an update after Raygun's legal team took the additional step of trademarking the show's original signage, which featured Gunn in her now-infamous "kangaroo hop" pose.

She added, “They were worried I was damaging her brand, which I would never do...They were very concerned that people would think that Rachael Gunn was affiliated with the musical."

The parody was originally touted as a new musical "featuring an eight person cast, puppets, and original songs including You May Be a B-girl, But You’ll Always Be an A-girl To Me; I’m Breaking Down; and I’m a Celebrity."

Gunn's representatives told CNN, “While we have immense respect for the credible work and effort that has gone into the development of the show, we must take necessary steps to safeguard Rachael’s creative rights and the integrity of her work...This action is not intended to diminish the contributions of others, but rather to ensure her brand is properly represented and protected in all future endeavours."