Shooting Wrapped for Hallmark's A ROYAL HOLIDAY Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More

Check out some of the cast of A Royal Holiday, a new Hallmark holiday film starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, and Krystal Joy Brown, in a new photo from the set as they celebrate the completion of filming. Shooting for the movie wrapped one month ago.

Osnes posted the pic earlier today, writing: "A month ago today, this royal squad *wrapped* an early Christmas present: filming a new Hallmark CHANNEL holiday movie (VERY carefully) in the midst of a global pandemic. Quarantined with this serendipitously *theatrical* cast of Broadway friends & veterans was just the reunion of humanity, jolt of joy, and creative escape we all needed. Couldn't post then, so catch-up content starts now!"

The film will debut as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas holiday movie schedule, which will include 23 new films airing from October 23 through Christmas day. According to Osnes' post, an official release date for the film will be announced shortly.

In addition, Hallmark has announced its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, which will include 17 new holiday movies beginning on October 23. Holly & Ivy will star Broadway's own Jeremy Jordan, alongside Janel Parrish and Marisol Nichols.

