Shelly Fireman Reopens Cafe Fiorello At Lincoln Center Today, June 1

Shelly Fireman, restauranteur and owner of such popular NYC spots as Trattoria Dell' Arte, Brooklyn Diner, Bond 45 and Redeye Grill , will reopen his Café Fiorello at Lincoln Center on Monday for pickup and delivery.

This is the first restaurant opening for The Fireman Group since the pandemic shutdown.

The signature pizzas along with Italian specialties including pastas, chicken and veal parmigiana and fresh selections from their famed Anitpasto Bar all under Executive Chef, Brando d'Oliviera will all be available along with classic cocktails and wine by the bottle for takeout or delivered to your home. Even desserts like make your own cannoli with ice cream (sold by the pint).

Starting next week, their Fiorello Italian Market will also feature House Made Sauces and Dressings by the bottle, House Made Pastas with cooking instructions and a selection of pastas and breads.

