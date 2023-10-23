Shadow Box Theatre Becomes Theatre for Young Audiences in Residence at Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

Featuring puppetry, dance, and interactive performances.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Shadow Box Theatre Becomes Theatre for Young Audiences in Residence at Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

Since 1967, Shadow Box Theatre (SBT) has been the first theatre experience for over a million children from all of the boroughs in New York City. And this year, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL) has invited Shadow Box to become a resident theatre for young audiences. During this residence in the 2023/24 season, Shadow Box will be reintroducing weekend family shows, open to the public, including holiday storytellings, a benefit concert and the new main stage production, How the Turtle Got it's Shell with puppetry and dance! The first family show will be TOBIAS TURKEY, an interactive Thanksgiving puppet musical!

In this humorous, interactive, Thanksgiving tale, Tobias, with the help of his friends on Farmer Joe's Farm, becomes both the fattest, slowest turkey and the skinniest, fastest turkey on Farmer Joe's farm, learning that with his determination he can do anything!

Featuring CA/NYC Actress, Puppeteer, and SBT Co. Member, Bevin Bell-Hall (Theatre Row, TNC) Actor and Musician, Tommy Montgomery (The Office! A Musical Parody Off Broadway), and Actress, Puppeteer, Sketch Comedian, Sophie Larin (Signature Theatre).

KNOW AND GO:

WHAT: TOBIAS TURKEY

WHEN: Saturday November 11, 2023 at 12pm

WHERE: Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning 161-4 Jamaica Avenue
Queens, New York 11432

https://jcal.org/

WHO: Shadow Box Theatre

https://shadowboxtheatre.org/

TICKET INFO:

Click Here

RECOMMENDED AGES: We recommend TOBIAS TURKEY for children ages 4-8, but welcome children and children-at-heart of all ages.

HELP SHADOW BOX THEATRE:

Shadow Box is launching a fundraiser, which will run from October 24th - Dec 31st. Their goal is to raise $20,000 by the new year to be matched by an angel donor. SBT thanks everyone who gives for making their work possible! Donate using this link -

https://www.onthestage.tickets/the-shadow-box-theatre/campaigns/have-you-seen-shadow- box-fall-fundraiser-2480




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMM Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of “I Can Sing!”, the unofficial “Mama Mia! I Have a Dream” recap podcast, hosted by Rich Hawkins.

2
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

3
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

4
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehear Photo
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is getting ready to open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway. In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals!

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED

Recommended For You