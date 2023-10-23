Shadow Box Theatre Becomes Theatre for Young Audiences in Residence at Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

Since 1967, Shadow Box Theatre (SBT) has been the first theatre experience for over a million children from all of the boroughs in New York City. And this year, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL) has invited Shadow Box to become a resident theatre for young audiences. During this residence in the 2023/24 season, Shadow Box will be reintroducing weekend family shows, open to the public, including holiday storytellings, a benefit concert and the new main stage production, How the Turtle Got it's Shell with puppetry and dance! The first family show will be TOBIAS TURKEY, an interactive Thanksgiving puppet musical!

In this humorous, interactive, Thanksgiving tale, Tobias, with the help of his friends on Farmer Joe's Farm, becomes both the fattest, slowest turkey and the skinniest, fastest turkey on Farmer Joe's farm, learning that with his determination he can do anything!

Featuring CA/NYC Actress, Puppeteer, and SBT Co. Member, Bevin Bell-Hall (Theatre Row, TNC) Actor and Musician, Tommy Montgomery (The Office! A Musical Parody Off Broadway), and Actress, Puppeteer, Sketch Comedian, Sophie Larin (Signature Theatre).

KNOW AND GO:

WHAT: TOBIAS TURKEY

WHEN: Saturday November 11, 2023 at 12pm

WHERE: Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning 161-4 Jamaica Avenue

Queens, New York 11432

https://jcal.org/

WHO: Shadow Box Theatre

https://shadowboxtheatre.org/

TICKET INFO:

Click Here

RECOMMENDED AGES: We recommend TOBIAS TURKEY for children ages 4-8, but welcome children and children-at-heart of all ages.

HELP SHADOW BOX THEATRE:

Shadow Box is launching a fundraiser, which will run from October 24th - Dec 31st. Their goal is to raise $20,000 by the new year to be matched by an angel donor. SBT thanks everyone who gives for making their work possible! Donate using this link -

https://www.onthestage.tickets/the-shadow-box-theatre/campaigns/have-you-seen-shadow- box-fall-fundraiser-2480