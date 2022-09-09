See Which High Schools Will be the First to Produce Disney's FROZEN
The 50+ winning productions will mark the first-ever school productions of Frozen anywhere in the world.
The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International have announced 51 winners of the United States of Frozen contest, after an extraordinary response from high schools across the US.
The nationwide competition called out to high schools to be the first in their state to produce Frozen in their local communities. Applicants were asked to describe their unique vision of Frozen and how they will use the theme "Love Is an Open Door" as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs. Winners will receive production performance rights and script and score materials along with support from the partner organizations.
Winners were greeted by a special video message from one of the stars of the North American tour of Frozen, Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), who congratulated the schools on their achievement.
The 50+ winning productions will mark the first-ever school productions of Frozen anywhere in the world. The winning schools' productions of Frozen will take place from now until January 2024, with exact dates to be announced at a later time. The winning schools, listed alphabetically by state, are:
Alabama: Opelika High School
Alaska: Ketchikan High School
Arizona: Highland High School, Gilbert
Arkansas: North Little Rock High School
California: Diamond Bar High School
Colorado: Castle View High School, Castle Rock
Connecticut: Conard High School, West Hartford
Delaware: Mount Pleasant High School, Wilmington
Florida: Parrish Community High School
Georgia: Hiram High School
Hawaii: James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach
Idaho: Coeur d'Alene High School
Illinois: Lake Zurich High School
Indiana: North Central High School, Indianapolis
Iowa: Johnston High School
Kansas: Olathe South High School
Kentucky: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington
Louisiana: Hahnville High School, Boutte
Maine: Marshwood High School, South Berwick
Maryland: Long Reach High School, Columbia
Massachusetts: Triton Regional High School, Byfield
Michigan: Mercy High School, Farmington Hills
Minnesota: Ely Memorial High School
Mississippi: Ocean Springs High School
Missouri: Chillicothe High School
Montana: Flathead High School, Kalispell
Nebraska: Millard West High School, Omaha
Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School, Reno
New Hampshire: Salem High School
New Jersey: Eastern High School, Voorhees
New Mexico: Los Alamos High School
New York: Jericho High School
North Carolina: Jordan-Matthews High School, Siler City
North Dakota: Williston High School
Ohio: Indian Hill High School, Cincinnati
Oklahoma: Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma City
Oregon: Westview High School, Portland
Pennsylvania: North Penn High School, Lansdale
Puerto Rico: The TASIS School, Dorado
Rhode Island: West Warwick High School
South Carolina: Spartanburg High School
Tennessee: Northview Academy, Kodak
Texas: Frisco High School
U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity: Wiesbaden High School, Germany
Utah: Skyridge High School, Lehi
Vermont: Middlebury Union High School
Virginia: Rock Ridge Performing Arts, Ashburn
Washington: Tahoma Senior High School, Maple Valley
Wisconsin: Wauwatosa West High School
West Virginia: University High School, Morgantown
Wyoming: Evanston High School
Based on the hit 2013 animated feature film, Disney's stage adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018. The film's co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee wrote the musical's book, and songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned brand-new music for the stage. The Broadway production of Frozen is currently on tour in North America. In 2019, Disney released Frozen JR. (a 60-minute adaptation for middle school-aged performers) and Frozen KIDS (a 30-minute adaptation for elementary school-aged performers), which continue to thrill and delight students in grades K-9 around the world. The full-length version of Frozen is not available for wider licensing at this time, making The United States of Frozen a truly momentous celebration of this timeless story.
More information about The United States of Frozen can be found at https://schooltheatre.org/frozen/
About the Educational Theatre Association
The Educational Theatre Association, home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equity. The International Thespian Society, an honor society active in nearly 5,000 schools, has inducted 2.4 million students since 1929. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA honors students, supports teachers, and influences public opinion that theatre education is essential for building life skills.
About Disney Theatrical Group
Disney Theatrical Group (DTG) operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world's most successful commercial theater producers, bringing live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 20 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions (DTP) banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway musicals around the world, including Beauty and the Beast; The Lion King; Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida; TARZAN®; Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh; The Little Mermaid; Peter and the Starcatcher; Newsies; Aladdin; and Frozen. Other successful stage musical ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the nation's preeminent theaters to develop new stage titles, including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday, and Hercules. In addition, DTG licenses musical titles for local, school, and community theater productions through Music Theatre International.
About Music Theatre International
Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.
MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.
MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.
MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).