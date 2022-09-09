See Which High Schools Will be the First to Produce Disney's FROZEN

The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International have announced 51 winners of the United States of Frozen contest, after an extraordinary response from high schools across the US.

The nationwide competition called out to high schools to be the first in their state to produce Frozen in their local communities. Applicants were asked to describe their unique vision of Frozen and how they will use the theme "Love Is an Open Door" as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs. Winners will receive production performance rights and script and score materials along with support from the partner organizations.

Winners were greeted by a special video message from one of the stars of the North American tour of Frozen, Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), who congratulated the schools on their achievement.

The 50+ winning productions will mark the first-ever school productions of Frozen anywhere in the world. The winning schools' productions of Frozen will take place from now until January 2024, with exact dates to be announced at a later time. The winning schools, listed alphabetically by state, are:

Alabama: Opelika High School

Alaska: Ketchikan High School

Arizona: Highland High School, Gilbert

Arkansas: North Little Rock High School

California: Diamond Bar High School

Colorado: Castle View High School, Castle Rock

Connecticut: Conard High School, West Hartford

Delaware: Mount Pleasant High School, Wilmington

Florida: Parrish Community High School

Georgia: Hiram High School

Hawaii: James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach

Idaho: Coeur d'Alene High School

Illinois: Lake Zurich High School

Indiana: North Central High School, Indianapolis

Iowa: Johnston High School

Kansas: Olathe South High School

Kentucky: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington

Louisiana: Hahnville High School, Boutte

Maine: Marshwood High School, South Berwick

Maryland: Long Reach High School, Columbia

Massachusetts: Triton Regional High School, Byfield

Michigan: Mercy High School, Farmington Hills

Minnesota: Ely Memorial High School

Mississippi: Ocean Springs High School

Missouri: Chillicothe High School

Montana: Flathead High School, Kalispell

Nebraska: Millard West High School, Omaha

Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School, Reno

New Hampshire: Salem High School

New Jersey: Eastern High School, Voorhees

New Mexico: Los Alamos High School

New York: Jericho High School

North Carolina: Jordan-Matthews High School, Siler City

North Dakota: Williston High School

Ohio: Indian Hill High School, Cincinnati

Oklahoma: Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma City

Oregon: Westview High School, Portland

Pennsylvania: North Penn High School, Lansdale

Puerto Rico: The TASIS School, Dorado

Rhode Island: West Warwick High School

South Carolina: Spartanburg High School

Tennessee: Northview Academy, Kodak

Texas: Frisco High School

U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity: Wiesbaden High School, Germany

Utah: Skyridge High School, Lehi

Vermont: Middlebury Union High School

Virginia: Rock Ridge Performing Arts, Ashburn

Washington: Tahoma Senior High School, Maple Valley

Wisconsin: Wauwatosa West High School

West Virginia: University High School, Morgantown

Wyoming: Evanston High School

Based on the hit 2013 animated feature film, Disney's stage adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018. The film's co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee wrote the musical's book, and songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned brand-new music for the stage. The Broadway production of Frozen is currently on tour in North America. In 2019, Disney released Frozen JR. (a 60-minute adaptation for middle school-aged performers) and Frozen KIDS (a 30-minute adaptation for elementary school-aged performers), which continue to thrill and delight students in grades K-9 around the world. The full-length version of Frozen is not available for wider licensing at this time, making The United States of Frozen a truly momentous celebration of this timeless story.

More information about The United States of Frozen can be found at https://schooltheatre.org/frozen/

About the Educational Theatre Association



The Educational Theatre Association, home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equity. The International Thespian Society, an honor society active in nearly 5,000 schools, has inducted 2.4 million students since 1929. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA honors students, supports teachers, and influences public opinion that theatre education is essential for building life skills.

About Disney Theatrical Group



Disney Theatrical Group (DTG) operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world's most successful commercial theater producers, bringing live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 20 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions (DTP) banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway musicals around the world, including Beauty and the Beast; The Lion King; Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida; TARZAN®; Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh; The Little Mermaid; Peter and the Starcatcher; Newsies; Aladdin; and Frozen. Other successful stage musical ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the nation's preeminent theaters to develop new stage titles, including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday, and Hercules. In addition, DTG licenses musical titles for local, school, and community theater productions through Music Theatre International.

About Music Theatre International



Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).