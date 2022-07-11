Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages

Tom Hanks is the co-writer of Safe Home, which begins performances on July 15.

Jul. 11, 2022  

The world premiere of Safe Home, which opens at Shadowland Stages on July 15, had a special visitor- co-writer Tom Hanks!

Check out photos of Tom Hanks with the company below!

The centerpiece of SHADOWLAND's season is one of the most exciting projects in its history. SHADOWLAND is written by Tom Hanks & James Glossman, based on stories by Tom Hanks. Safe Home runs July 15 - Aug 7 on The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES.

Bert Allenberry is a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man - a very rich man - is supposed to have, need, or want . . . except for Time. So now Bert is about to dive headlong through a door, into other people's lives in other people's places, in a time-bending odyssey to find his way SAFE HOME.

About the upcoming production, Tom Hanks said:

"SHADOWLAND STAGES is the ideal venue for SAFE HOME - a safe home for a new play. The possibility to come back to the theater, to the fine hands of the ensemble, is fresh, thrilling and due!"

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages
James Glossman and Tom Hanks

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages
Brendan Burke and Tom Hanks

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages
Tom Hanks and Lesley Ugirma

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages
Company with Tom Hanks

Photos: Tom Hanks Visit the Cast of SAFE HOME at Shadowland Stages
Company with Tom Hanks



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Santa Barbara Symphony Unveils 2022-23 70th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
July 5, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its 2022/23 70th anniversary season. The Symphony’s 70th anniversary season highlights include the return of Carmina Burana, a world premiere of an Elmer Bernstein score, a tribute to the legendary John Williams, and more.
MADELEINES by Bess Welden Wins 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest
July 5, 2022

The Jewish Plays Project has announced Madeleines, by Bess Welden of Portland, Maine, has won the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest. The play earned its title after over 1,400 voters across the United States and Israel chose their preference for the best new Jewish play.
Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More
July 5, 2022

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRep’s new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences.  
The Ying Quartet to Perform Three-Concert Residency at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
July 5, 2022

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will host a three-concert, weeklong residency with The Ying Quartet – an imaginative Festival favorite ensemble since 2011.  The performance residency, held on August 8, 9 and 12, is a top highlight of the Festival’s 43rd summer season of presenting quality chamber music on Cape Cod.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22
July 5, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.