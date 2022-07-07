School Spotlight: University of Maryland - School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

University of Maryland: School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

About the program

Located in the greater Washington, D.C. area, students are offered unparalleled opportunities for engagement with professional opportunities throughout the region, as well as in New York City and Los Angeles. The curriculum is focused on student engagement and professional development through partnerships with internationally renowned institutions such as Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, The Kennedy Center and Woolly Mammoth.

Alumni have transitioned to a rich variety of career pathways and have been recognized for their work on Broadway, film, and television. Graduates have performed with Beyoncé, produced and directed Glee Live, served as President of Paramount Pictures, and worked as Vice President of Casting at 21st Century Fox.

How to Apply?

The B.A. theatre program embraces the liberal arts character of the University of Maryland and, by choice, is not a limited enrollment major. There is no audition, portfolio presentation, or interview requirement to declare a theatre major.

Scholarships and Awards

Creative and Performing Arts Scholarships (CAPA)

Equivalent to full in-state tuition and mandatory fees, the B.A. theatre program awards CAPAs to outstanding undergraduate majors for academic excellence and exceptional performance or design/production skills. For qualifying students, these scholarships may be renewed up to eight semesters. Scholarships are awarded to fall incoming theatre majors at the Scholarship Audition Day held in the previous spring semester. All students who have applied to the University of Maryland as a declared theatre may participate.

Nov. 1 - University of Maryland Application Due

Dec. 3 - Theatre CAPA Scholarship Application Due

Dec. 17 - Theatre CAPA Scholarship Virtual Auditions

TDPS Scholarship Award Funds

When financial circumstances allow, the school provides additional scholarships and other educational opportunities for the current theatre and dance majors. These are merit-based awards granted to dedicated majors based on the strength of their application.

Professional partnerships

In 2004, the former UMD Department of Theatre and the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company joined forces to create Woolly/UM. Additional collaborations include collaborative ventures with the African Continuum Theatre Company, Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, Olney Theatre, Round House Theatre and a co-production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream with The National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts performed in the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, as well as various venues in China. The University of Maryland partnered with the Kennedy Center's 25th anniversary New Visions/New Voices festival.



Study abroad and campus programs

The most popular study abroad program is the Maryland in London program. Theatre majors have also studied in Italy, France, Spain, Africa and Australia, among other countries. For more information see the Education Abroad website.

