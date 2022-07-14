Roosevelt University - The Theatre Conservatory of the Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA)

Mailing Address: 430 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Phone: (312) 341-3500

About the School?

The Theatre Conservatory of the Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA) consists of 200 undergraduate students, divided between the acting and musical theatre programs. Students are guaranteed onstage performance credit while they are at CCPA - more time onstage means more training for your future career in the theatre.

The faculty is comprised of full-time professors as well as many active theatre professionals who lend their unique talents and expertise to the Conservatory. At CCPA, students learn from and work alongside Chicago's very best, and a low student/faculty ratio results in focused study tailored to each student's needs.

Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, CCPA is just steps away from Chicago's bustling theatre district and the Tony award-winning Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Lookingglass Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre - and the CCPA students have graced the stages of them all. An outstanding internship program provides CCPA's students with placements at some of Chicago's best theatres, and upperclassmen in good standing are allowed to audition for productions outside of CCPA, adding valuable professional credits to their resumes prior to graduation.

BFA in Acting

The BFA in Acting is a pre-professional degree program designed to develop a strong foundation in the skills required for a career as an actor on stage, and in film and television. The acting program provides students with intensive training in several techniques including Stanislavski-based work, Viewpoints, period styles, on-camera technique, circus arts, stage combat, and Linklater voice and body technique. Acting majors also receive training in dance and voice lessons as part of their curriculum. Along with opportunities to perform in mainstage and blackbox productions, acting majors also have the opportunity to intern at some of Chicago's most prestigious theatres including Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theater Company and Goodman Theatre, and dozens of smaller Chicago theatres.

BFA in Musical Theatre

The BFA in Musical Theatre is a pre-professional degree program designed to develop a strong foundation in the skills required for a career as a musical theatre performer, focusing particularly on vocal performance and acting technique. The program blends intensive musical training including music theory, piano skills and weekly voice lessons with a high level of acting coursework in Linklater technique, scene study and period styles. Students also take a full course load of dance classes, receiving training in ballet, jazz, modern, tap and musical theatre styles. Students are eligible for casting in musical productions and plays on the mainstage as well as our blackbox productions.

BFA in Musical Theatre Dance Concentration

The BFA in Musical Theatre Dance Concentration is a pre-professional degree program designed to develop a strong foundation in the skills required for a career as a musical theatre performer, focusing particularly on the discipline of dance. The dance concentration program is a unique blend of musical theatre disciplines for the dancer with training in acting, voice and intensive dance studies in ballet, jazz, modern, tap and musical theatre dance styles. Students in the dance concentration program will receive specialized training in dance pedagogy, kinesiology and injury prevention. Dance concentration students are eligible for casting in musical productions on the mainstage as well as our blackbox productions.

Internships?

