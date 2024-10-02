Sarah Snook Will Lead THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold out, critically acclaimed run in the West End, Sarah Snook (“Succession”) will make her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray. The stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, the Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company, where the production originated. The Picture of Dorian Gray will open at a Shubert theater in March for a strictly limited engagement.

Tickets to The Picture of Dorian Gray go on sale soon with a waitlist now available to be first in line for tickets at www.doriangrayplay.com.

Wilde’s timeless text is revolutionized by Williams’ celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.

Marking her hotly anticipated Broadway debut following her critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-winning performance in the London premiere production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Australian star Sarah Snook reprises her searing portrayal of all 26 characters in the production. Check out what the critics had to say.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession’s four seasons she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award.

“It was a singular privilege to bring The Picture of Dorian Gray to life in London and I am thrilled we will be able to share this astonishing production with audiences in New York,” Snook said. “From Oscar Wilde’s timeless words to the masterful reinterpretation Kip Williams has created, this tale of virtue, corruption, vanity and repercussion is an electrifying journey for me as much as for the audiences and I am filled with anticipation as we continue on this ambitious creative endeavor.”

Enrapturing audiences, the celebrated world premiere season in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. In London The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Adapter and Director, Kip Williams said “I was so humbled by the response from audiences in London to The Picture of Dorian Gray, and I could not be more thrilled to be bringing this work to Broadway. It has been extraordinary to witness the way Oscar Wilde’s story continues to resonate with people today. I am so excited for audiences in New York to experience our show and to see the tour-de-force performance Sarah Snook gives in bringing to life the many characters in this new adaptation of Wilde’s remarkable story.”

“I have said it many times, but from the very first time I saw The Picture of Dorian Gray, I knew that it deserved a global audience,” Michael Cassel, producer of the Broadway season, said. “This production is a mesmerising spectacle that is transformative, innovative, and purely delightful. Sharing what Kip Williams has created is undoubtedly one of my proudest career achievements and I am overjoyed the incomparable Sarah Snook has agreed to reprise her astonishing performance for Broadway.”

Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Set and Costume Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, Video Design by David Bergman, and Eryn Jean Norvill as Dramaturg & Creative Associate. The Broadway production of Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager and Aaron Lustbader is Executive Producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide Executive Producer.

Sarah Snook is represented by United Talent Agency, Shanahan, and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings at Omni Artists LTD.