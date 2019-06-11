Sandra Bullock to Produce Musical Dramedy Inspired by Her Life for Amazon

Sandra Bullock is set to create a musical dramedy inspired by her time in college for Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bullock will executive produce the series along with John Legend and Akiva Goldsman.

The untitled project is set in the deep South in 1980s and the oppressive cultural norms that defined the place and time. The show will focus on a darkly offbeat young woman who defies expectations and sets out IN SEARCH OF love, community and, most importantly, an identity of her own.

The show will feature music and dance and traverse the worlds of drag culture, mental health and the AIDS epidemic while following a group of young outcasts who band together and dare to be themselves, despite facing real danger in doing so.

The show is in development at Amazon now and came from conversations Bullock had with Goldsman, who then brought in Marja-Lewis Ryan to help develop the concept. Ryan, showrunner on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q, will be a consulting producer on the Amazon project. The show's script will be written by K.C. Perry.

The show's music will span '80s pop, gospel and opera and Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. will curate the music.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





