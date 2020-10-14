Sammy Davis Jr. Biopic in the Works at MGM

Based on the memoir "Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father."

A Sammy Davis Jr. biopic is in the works at MGM, based on the memoir "Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father" by Tracey Davis and Dolores A. Barclay.

Lena Waithe produces the film, which centers Davis' daughter Tracey recounting a loving but distant relationship with her father, describing how she confronted him and how they drew closer as she grew older.

The movie peeks into the singer's later life, according to Deadline. In his 60s, he tried to pull off the biggest showbiz reunion in history - but first, he had to mend all the relationships he'd broken along the way to stardom, including THE ONE with his daughter. The drama will be told from that vantage point, with impressionistic flashbacks painting the picture of his rise from child prodigy to global superstar. It includes the unimaginable racism he faced, and his determination to fight prejudice in Hollywood and elsewhere, along with his personal demons in a last-ditch attempt to reclaim his former stardom.

"I am thrilled to know my father's life, both private and public, will be brought to the big screen with this team of storytellers," Tracey Davis said. "He and my mother May Britt took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision. My father was an extraordinary man, who experienced tremendous joys and fought tough battles throughout his years coming up in the industry. His was not an easy road, but, like he did in all aspects of his life, he gave it everything he had. We plan to do the same with this film."

Said Waithe: "Sammy Davis Jr. was one of the most impactful and influential figures in America. As Black culture continues to define popular culture, Sammy's immense mark is undeniable. His story as a generational talent trying to make his way as a father, husband, and a Black man in America is one I have long wanted to help tell. I'm honored to be a part of this great team bringing such an important story to our community."

