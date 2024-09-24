Samantha Bee to Star in HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audible will present How To Survive Menopause, written by and starring Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee, as the next production at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre.



How To Survive Menopause will play three live performances only from Thursday, October 17 – Saturday, October 19. The production will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



Samantha Bee wants to talk about menopause. Okay, she actually doesn’t want to, but she must. Half of the world’s population will spend one third of their lives in it, yet it’s been completely shrouded in secrecy-until now. The Emmy Award winning host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” shares everything she has learned in her new one-woman show, How To Survive Menopause. Because everyone needs that one best friend who will keep it real for them—like, really real. Be part of the live audio recording at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre for a hilarious, soothing salve you didn’t know you needed. It’s perfect for anyone who is going through it, has gone through it, will go through it, or knows someone who has. Basically, the entire population.



How To Survive Menopause is produced in association with Kim Burdges. Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.



ABOUT Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee currently hosts the weekly podcast Choice Words with Samantha Bee via Lemonada Media as well as The Daily Beast Podcast premiering September 26th.



Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart's "Best F#@king News Team" on Comedy Central in 2003. Bee departed The Daily Show in 2015 and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time.



In 2016, Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal offered a unique satirical take on weekly news, and explored important stories that had been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Full Frontal received rave reviews, critical acclaim, and garnered 12 Emmy nominations, and 2 Emmy wins. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have appreciated Bee's "fiery and fierce" delivery (The New York Times) and have embraced Full Frontal as a "daring, innovative addition to the late-night slate" (Entertainment Weekly).



Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series, The Detour, which ran for four seasons on TBS, The Detour, which starred Jones, was inspired by their personal lives and followed Nate (Jones), Robin (Natalie Zea) and their two kids, as they traveled the world in a series of misadventures.



Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been included as one of TIME 100's: Most Influential People. In 2018, Bee announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition, co-founded with “Full Frontal” producer Kristen Everman. Swimsuit Competition aims to create inclusive, narrative and documentary television.



Bee recently embarked on her first national tour, Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education, where she completed a 17-city run including sold-out dates at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, The Newmark Theatre in Portland and NJ’s Victoria Theatre. The show is presented under Samantha Bee and Kristen Everman’s production banner, Swimsuit Competition, and produced by Kim Burdges.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for How To Survive Menopause are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.