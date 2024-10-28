Sam Tsui and Casey Breves to Release EIGHT IMMORTALS Song Cycle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Social media sensations Sam Tsui and Casey Breves have unveiled their latest musical endeavor, a song cycle titled 'Eight Immortals', which draws inspiration from a series of popular Chinese myths. This innovative work transforms traditional tales into a contemporary musical format, showcasing the duo's unique blend of pop and musical theater. The album is set to release on December 6th, 2024 and will consist of 22 tracks that offer listeners a fresh perspective on the legendary figures known as the 'Ba Xian' or 'Eight Immortals', celebrated in Chinese folklore.

'Eight Immortals' features a collection of self-contained vignettes, each song serving as a modern interpretation of one of the eight classic archetypes from Taoist legend. The album's tracks range from the absurd to the heartfelt, with a catchy, vocal-driven score that invites audiences on a transformative journey. Included in the lineup are songs such as 'So You Want To Be Immortal', '#MyMorningRoutine', 'I Know The Wildflowers', 'Three Treasures', and 'To Cross The Sea', each providing a unique take on the themes of enlightenment and personal transformation.

Tsui and Breves, a married songwriting duo based in Los Angeles, have previously collaborated on various music projects, but 'Eight Immortals' marks a significant milestone in their artistic journey. With over 3 million subscribers and more than a billion views on Tsui's YouTube channel, their combined social media presence has made a notable impact on the music landscape. Their popular TikTok series, including 'Singing One Song From Every Country in the World' and ‘Musical Theatre Monday’, has further cemented their status as influential figures in the digital music community.

The powerhouse cast features stars from across Broadway with credits from “& Juliet” and “Caroline or Change” to “Miss Saigon”, (as well as Tsui and Breves themselves). 'Eight Immortals' has been brought to life by Justin David Sullivan, Samantha Williams, Jon Jon Briones, Ashley Chiu, Casey Breves, Sam Tsui, Ben Jones, and Megan Loughran.

The duo's connection to Chinese culture is evident in the thematic exploration within 'Eight Immortals'. This song cycle poses critical questions about the meaning of enlightenment in the modern world and the lengths individuals may go to achieve it.

The production of 'Eight Immortals' involved a thoughtful process, where each song stands on its own while being intricately linked through scored monologues and reprises. This structure enhances the listener's experience, providing a mythic context that deepens appreciation for the timeless themes embedded in these ancient stories. The album not only entertains but also encourages introspection about personal growth and transformation, making it a relevant addition to the modern musical canon.

Sam Tsui and Casey Breves are a married, LA-based songwriting duo, who together have written and produced viral music for numerous pop artists, brand campaigns, and their own individual artist projects. They met at Yale singing together in both a cappella and musical theater. Sam was among the first independent musicians to harness the power of Youtube and social media to cultivate an international following (calling themselves the “Samily”), with his creative mashups, covers, and original music videos.

His YouTube channel has 3+ million subscribers and over a billion views. He’s a champion of Asian representation in the arts and excited to bring that passion to this project. Casey was a member of the Grammy-winning classical vocal ensemble Chanticleer, and performs across the United States, Europe, and Asia as both a pop and classical vocalist. Together, the two have released countless viral duets and have several popular TikTok series, including “Singing One Song From Every Country in the World” and “Musical Theatre Mondays”. The pair welcomed their daughter Elaia in 2021, and since becoming dads have penned a children’s book (“Why Do We Sing?” Published by HarperCollins and illustrated by Tsui) and a companion album of original kid’s music (also called “Why Do We Sing?”) released on Republic Records.