SWEET NOISE FESTIVAL Set For This Month

New Perspectives Theatre Company has announced the Sweet Noise Mini Festival of Readings, featuring new works from the Women's Work Full-length LAB. All performances are at New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37th Street @10th Avenue. Admission is by donation ($10 suggested) and reservations may be made on Ticket Leap

The festival features four completed scripts in First Look, Up & Coming and Ready for Primetime categories. Bits & Pieces offers sneak previews of excerpts from three brand new works in the early stages of development. A special workshop will guide playwrights to get their scripts ready for submission to theatres, competitions and grants.

SATURDAY, MAY 18:

FIRST LOOK:

THE MEN by Daphne Greaves, 1:30pm

A retelling of the late 1930’s classic "The Women", but told from the men's point of view. Directed by Bianca Lopez

READY FOR PRIMETIME:

I CAN'T REMEMBER by Zakeia Tyson-Cross, 4:30pm

When Jerome Davis’ sister, Renee reveals to him a long- held secret, it opens the door to many things that have been hidden within the family. As tensions rise, the family struggles to reconcile competing memories, complicated by father Ed's increasing dementia. Directed by Melody Brooks

RECEPTION: 7:00PM

Join us for a toast to the creative spirit of our LAB writers, and a chance to mingle with artists and guests.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

WORKSHOP: YOU WROTE A PLAY, NOW WHAT?, 11:30am-1:00pm

You wrote a play, and it's good, maybe even great...but what do you do now? In this workshop, award-winning, internationally-recognized playwright, Amalia Oliva Rojas, Columbia University MFA ‘25, will take you through tips and tricks to get your play ready to submit to grants, fellowships, contests, and anything in between. Register soon as there are limited seats.

BITS & PIECES, 2:30pm

Excerpts from brand new plays still in the early development stages from Gena Bardwell, Deniz Khateri, and Emily Welty.

UP & COMING

THE VILLAGE BEAUTIFUL by Jane Denitz Smith, 5:30pm

A small New England town, ready to celebrate their 250th Anniversary, discovers disturbing news about the town's true history and that maybe there's less to celebrate than they think. Directed by Teresa Fischer

MONDAY, MAY 20

UP & COMING

THE ABSURDITY OF LIFE by MJ Perrin, 5:30pm

Life is absurd, and for one Black woman’s attempt to eschew all labels, it’s especially so. A journey of self-acceptance and love. Directed by Malini Singh McDonald

NPTC is an award-winning, multi-racial company performing at its home in the Theatre District, communities throughout NYC and as of 2015, internationally. Founded in 1991, the Company’s mission is to develop and produce new plays and playwrights, especially women and people of color; to present classic plays in a style that addresses contemporary issues; and to extend the benefits of theatre to communities in need. Our aim is not to exclude but to cast a wider net.

NPTC's Women's Work Project has been developing and producing award-winning, provocative scripts in short and long forms since its inception in 1994. Highlights from the Full-length LAB: The Dictator's Dentist by Sonya Hayden, was selected as a 2024 top 10 Finalist and Mentorship Prize winner for the ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition. How to Melt ICE by Amalia Oliva Rojas, received a prestigious and highly competitive grant from the NYC Women's Fund. Produced in collaboration with Boundless Theatre Company in 2023, the play won 4 LATA Awards, including Best Play and was nominated for 3 HOLA Awards including Best Production. Women's Work was the featured program for the 2018 Barbour Playwriting Award, submitting three finished scripts from the LAB as finalists. Alexis Roblan was the winner, with The Andrew Play. Les Frerés by Sandra Daley Sharif was a Bay Area Playwrights Finalist and O'Neill Semi-Finalist Other notable Women's Work scripts include: Exhibit #9 by Tracy Scott Wilson (Audelco Award); Jihad, The Play by Ann Chamberlain (OOBR Award for Excellence); Anatomy of a Love Affair by Deirdre Hollman (Optioned by Essence Entertainment); and MOTHER OF GOD! by Michele Miller (Princess Grace Foundation Finalist).