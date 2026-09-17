SUNBATHER 3:00AM to Open at 3AM Theatre
The multidisciplinary theatrical experience combining live music, film and dance will be presented October 16 and 17.
Johnny Butler, Alex Oliva and 3AM Theatre will team up to present SUNBATHER 3:00AM on October 16 and 17.
The multidisciplinary theatrical experience combines live music, film and dance in a story about people living aboard a spaceship. The work explores questions of identity and creation, including what it means to enter a world created by someone else.
SUNBATHER 3:00AM emerges from a screening of the 1902 film A Trip to the Moon (Le Voyage Dans La Lune), accompanied by original music performed by Butler. The production also features choreography by Oliva, creature design by Kimberly Manning with consulting by Márion Tálan de la Rosa, sound design by Franky Gonzalez and lighting design by Kyle Driggs.
Butler is a Lucille Lortel, Obie and Grammy Award-winning musician who plays saxophone, flute, clarinet and piano. His work also incorporates composition, dance, electronics and live performance.
Oliva is a choreographer, director, performer and educator whose work spans dance, film, immersive theater and improvisation.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on both evenings, with music by Robert Lux and beverages available for purchase. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run approximately one hour.
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