SUNBATHER 3:00AM to Open at 3AM Theatre

Johnny Butler, Alex Oliva and 3AM Theatre will team up to present SUNBATHER 3:00AM on October 16 and 17.

The multidisciplinary theatrical experience combines live music, film and dance in a story about people living aboard a spaceship. The work explores questions of identity and creation, including what it means to enter a world created by someone else.

SUNBATHER 3:00AM emerges from a screening of the 1902 film A Trip to the Moon (Le Voyage Dans La Lune), accompanied by original music performed by Butler. The production also features choreography by Oliva, creature design by Kimberly Manning with consulting by Márion Tálan de la Rosa, sound design by Franky Gonzalez and lighting design by Kyle Driggs.

Butler is a Lucille Lortel, Obie and Grammy Award-winning musician who plays saxophone, flute, clarinet and piano. His work also incorporates composition, dance, electronics and live performance.

Oliva is a choreographer, director, performer and educator whose work spans dance, film, immersive theater and improvisation.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on both evenings, with music by Robert Lux and beverages available for purchase. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run approximately one hour.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 04 Hrs 12 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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