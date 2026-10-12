STONE COLD Concept EP Will Feature Lindsay Heather Pearce, Echo Picone, and More
The concept EP features Isabella Esler, Cassadee Pope, Keaton Whittaker, and additional cast members.
An eight-song concept album will be released for the new musical Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical, featuring vocal performances from a lineup of Broadway favorites and recording artists. The album will be available October 16, 2026. 'Office With A View' is available for streaming now.
The album will include vocal performances by Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked, Mean Girls), The Voice winner Cassadee Pope, Isabella Esler (Heathers, Beetlejuice), Daisy Grenade's Keaton Whittaker, Phoenix Best (Two Strangers, Dear Evan Hansen), Echo Picone (Broadway Lounge Live), Delaney Guyer (Les Misérables), recording artist David Davis, Kaitlyn Sumner (Les Misérables), and Matt Copley (Broadway Does Punk). Music supervision by Max Meyer, mixing and mastering by Jacob Clements, and additional production on 'Ritual Madness' by Caroline Baker.
Instrumentalists include Eliza James (Violin), Freddy Renaud (Cello), and Jared Shaw (Drums), with strings coordinated by Jarvis Benson. Studio sessions by Tony Pietrafesa. Album art graphic design by Lucy Guyer.
Written by Delaney Guyer, Kathleen O'Sullivan, and Kenny Youch, Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical reclaims the myth of Medusa in a glittering contemporary Athens where gods are celebrities, image is everything, and the powerful rarely face consequences. Bold, funny, messy, and electric, the musical asks: how do you move forward when the world has already decided your ending?
The musical previously held a developmental workshop at the Kennedy Center and a 29-hour industry presentation in New York City this September. The song 'Stone Cold Killer' was a winner of the 2023 Write Out Loud contest.
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