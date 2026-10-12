STONE COLD Concept EP Will Feature Lindsay Heather Pearce, Echo Picone, and More

An eight-song concept album will be released for the new musical Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical, featuring vocal performances from a lineup of Broadway favorites and recording artists. The album will be available October 16, 2026. 'Office With A View' is available for streaming now.

The album will include vocal performances by Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked, Mean Girls), The Voice winner Cassadee Pope, Isabella Esler (Heathers, Beetlejuice), Daisy Grenade's Keaton Whittaker, Phoenix Best (Two Strangers, Dear Evan Hansen), Echo Picone (Broadway Lounge Live), Delaney Guyer (Les Misérables), recording artist David Davis, Kaitlyn Sumner (Les Misérables), and Matt Copley (Broadway Does Punk). Music supervision by Max Meyer, mixing and mastering by Jacob Clements, and additional production on 'Ritual Madness' by Caroline Baker.

Instrumentalists include Eliza James (Violin), Freddy Renaud (Cello), and Jared Shaw (Drums), with strings coordinated by Jarvis Benson. Studio sessions by Tony Pietrafesa. Album art graphic design by Lucy Guyer.

Written by Delaney Guyer, Kathleen O'Sullivan, and Kenny Youch, Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical reclaims the myth of Medusa in a glittering contemporary Athens where gods are celebrities, image is everything, and the powerful rarely face consequences. Bold, funny, messy, and electric, the musical asks: how do you move forward when the world has already decided your ending?

The musical previously held a developmental workshop at the Kennedy Center and a 29-hour industry presentation in New York City this September. The song 'Stone Cold Killer' was a winner of the 2023 Write Out Loud contest.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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