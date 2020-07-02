STEAM on the Go Kits Available From the Staten Island Children's Museum
Staten Island Children's Museum announced that in partnership with Con Edison and National Grid they will have two different STEAM on the Go Kits to distribute for free in July and August. 200 kits will be made available to interested families through the Children's Museum, Literacy, Inc. and the Gerard Carter Community Center in Stapleton. The kits have materials and instructions with links to videos on how to perform the enclosed STEAM activities at home. The July kit will feature simple circuits and magnets for magnet painting and DIY maze activities where kids can create their own maze and use their magnets to drag items through to the finish line.
"Our philosophy is built on the importance of play in children's development and learning" explained Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director. "With the advent of summer, we wanted to provide activities that harness natural curiosity of the children who would normally be exploring our exhibits and participating on our daily onsite programs if we weren't closed because of COVID-19." she continued. That's where the idea of the Steam on the Go Kits came from. We are sending a bit of the Children's Museum home for hands-on fun.
Kits distributed by the Children's Museum must be reserved in advance and there is a limit of 1 per household. To reserve a kit, visit the Children's Museum's website at www.sichildrensmuseum.org. Pickups will be on Saturday, July 11 between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (curbside pickup behind the museum).
