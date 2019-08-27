SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Comes to BroadwayHD Next Month

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans, is kicking off September with everyone dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock. Making its streaming premiere exclusively on BroadwayHD, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, an infectiously fun and riotous rock and roll time capsule of top 40 hits captured live-in-performance on Broadway will debut September 12.

Grammy Award winners Jerry Leiber and Michael Stoller wrote hit songs for great artists such a King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, The Drifters, The Coasters and Peggy Lee. Subscribers can dance and sing-along to classics including: "Jailhouse Rock," "Love Potion #9," "Hound Dog", "On Broadway", "Stand By Me" and other favorites. If swiveling your hips to the music of Smokey Joe's Cafe has you wanting more, continue your musical journey through the 1950s with the Best Musical Tony Award-winning performance of Memphis, featuring Tony Award-nominees Chad Kimball and Montego Glover, beginning September 26.

BroadwayHD is celebrating back-to-school with a playlist, debuting September 15, especially created for the whole family to enjoy including Hetty Feather, Peter Pan, Prince and The Pauper, The Sound of Music, and The Wind and The Willows. One of the most beloved ballets of all time, Swan Lake, starring world-renowned ballerina, Svetlana Zakharova, makes its way to BroadwayHD on September 19 with additional ballets planned to be introduced on the service in the coming months. Ballet lovers young and old will enjoy this production performed by the Bolshoi Theatre Ballet, capturing the beauty of storytelling through dance.

BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers, and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "BroadwayHD is championing the greatest performances on Broadway, by extending their stage-life to the screen and introducing new audiences to some of the most beloved performances from the early aughts including culturally defining musicals such as Smokey Joe's Cafe and Memphis. We are also thrilled to broaden our library with classical ballet, providing enthusiasts of the dance genre another way to enjoy streaming on BroadwayHD."

See below for a full line up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this September:

September 1 - Sophisticated Ladies

The eight-time Tony Award-nominated Best Musical pays tribute to the influential creative force that was Duke Ellington. Viewers can be taken back to the time capsule of the legendary composers cannon of jazz with songs including: "Take the "A" Train," "I'm Beginning to See the Light," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)" among many others. Duke Ellington's legacy is celebrated by his son, Mercer Ellington conducting the Duke Ellington Orchestra. The musical ran on Broadway in 1981 and stars three-time Tony Award-winner Hinton Battle, renowned-Jazz and R& B singer and Tony Award-nominee, Phyliss Hyman, and Emmy Award-nominee Paula Kelly.

September 1 - Tintypes

The three-time Tony Award-nominated performance originally debuted on Broadway in 1980 and is now available to stream 39 years later! Tintypes takes place between the 19th century and the start of World War I, retelling history through the lens of innovation (electricity, automobiles), political (the election of President Theodore Roosevelt) and more. The score, featuring milestones great works by George M. Cohan (Yankee Doodle Boy), John Philip Sousa (Stars and Stripes Forever), and Hughie Cannon (Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey), among others, is a blend of the patriotic songs, romantic tunes, and ragtime popular during the era. The Mel Marvin and Gary Pearle musical is narrated by a small cast of five talented actors including Tony Award-winners Lynne Thigpen and Jerry Zaks portraying historical personalities from that era. The recording was directed by the multi-award-winning Saturday Night Live director Don Roy King.

September 3 - Prince and The Pauper

From BBC and based on the Mark Twain classic, Prince and the Pauper is a classic trope. the show captures a classic trope of two individuals switching places. You'll feel the chill in the castle air and smell the foetid London streets in this richly atmospheric tale of Tudor England. Mark Twain's story of mistaken identities stars Keith Michell, who re-creates the role that made him famous (King Henry in the classic BBC series The Six Wives of Henry VIII). Street urchin Tom Canty could be Prince Edward's identical twin brother. When they get mixed up, no-one will believe their stories.

September 9 - Hetty Feather

A BroadwayHD original production debuting for the first time exclusively on BroadwayHD. From the best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson, the tale of plucky Hetty Feather is brought thrillingly to life on stage by award-winning scriptwriter Emma Reeves (CBBC's The Story of Tracy Beaker) and by Olivier Award-nominated director Sally Cookson, whose many five star productions include Peter Pan, We're Going on a Bear Hunt, and Stick Man. With an original musical score by Benji Bower, circus skills and a huge heart, Hetty Feather is a terrific adventure story! Starring BAFTA-nominated actress Phoebe Thomas in the title role, this production of Hetty Feather was filmed from the 2015 Olivier nominated production on the West End in London.

September 12 - Smokey Joe's Cafe

Featuring the music of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, this rock and roll musical will have viewers singing along to the 40 greatest songs of the past century including: "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock, "Yakety Yak," "Hound Dog" and more. The Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated hit not only was recognized with some of the most prestigious honors in both music and Broadway, but is also Broadway's longest-running musical review. The Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated musical is directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Tony Nominee Joey McKneely and directed for the screen by Saturday Night Live director Don Roy King.

September 19 - Swan Lake Ballet

Originally debuted in 1877, Swan Lake has continued to be a mainstay performed by some of the most prestigious ballet companies world-over. Tchaikovsky's lyrical score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried (Denis Rodkin) and Princess Odette (Svetlana Zakharova). White swan by day, human by night, the beautiful Odette awaits an oath of true love to break the curse cast by a magician (Artemy Belyakov). Performed to perfection by the unparalleled virtuosity of Russia's great Bolshoi Ballet, this universal and enchanting masterpiece of love, deception, and drama is a must-see.

September 26 - Memphis

The 2010 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony-nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!





