Perform Onstage at SIX on Broadway's Upcoming Karaoke Event

The Broadway production of SIX will host a SIX Karaoke event as part of the SIXth of the Month Series, set for the Sixth of June 2024. Immediately following the performance on Thursday, June 6 at 7PM, three lucky fans will have the opportunity to pick up the microphone and sing their favorite song from SIX. The event will be hosted by “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 semi-finalist Tory Vagasy.

For a chance to perform on the Broadway stage, post a video on TikTok or Instagram of yourself singing your favorite song from SIX, use the hashtags #SIXBroadwayKaraoke and #YouHaveAVoice, and tag @SIXBroadway. Videos must be posted by Thursday, May 2 at 11:59PM to be considered.

The three singers chosen will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to SIX on Broadway on Thursday, June 6 at 7PM and perform following the show.

The West End production of SIX, currently playing at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, will also have a post-show karaoke event on Thursday, June 6.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin and Jenny Mollet.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.