SHUCKED to Launch Digital Lottery & General Rush Policy

Shucked begins previews on Wednesday, March 8, and will officially open on Tuesday, April 4.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Shucked, Broadway's homegrown new musical comedy, has announced the launch of its digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, and general rush policy ahead of the show's first preview on Wednesday, March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) ahead of an official opening night of Tuesday, April 4.

Digital Lottery: A limited number of $40 tickets (inclusive of handling fees) will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 8 AM ET the day prior to the performance until 2 PM ET the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/shucked-ny/

General Rush: A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $35 per ticket when the Nederlander Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office is currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 AM ET. Starting Monday, March 27, the box office will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. The production stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

For more information about Shucked visit www.shuckedmusical.com. Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2.

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, KSO Productions, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.




