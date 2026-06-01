SCHMIGADOON!, THE BALUSTERS and GIANT Win Top Categories at 2026 Dorian Theater Awards
‘Prince Faggot’ and ‘Ragtime’ lead the list of 2026 Dorian Theater Awards winners; Qween Jean and Junior LaBeija receive special honors.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics kicked off Pride Month by bestowing Prince Faggot and Ragtime top honors in the group’s fourth annual Dorian Theater Awards. Radical Off-Broadway sensation Prince Faggot led the field with six wins, the most of any production this season. The Lincoln Center Theater revival of Ragtime earned three awards, the most of any Broadway production. Voted on by GALECA’s theater wing, the Dorian Theater Awards celebrate the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway, from mainstream to LGBTQ+.
Prince Faggot, the queer coming-of-age tale by Jordan Tannahill, won Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, Outstanding Off-Broadway LGBTQ Production, Outstanding Writing for an Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production for John McCrea, and Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production for David Greenspan.
Ragtime, the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical with direction from Lincoln Center Theatre artistic director Lear deBessonet, topped the Broadway categories with three victories: Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival, Outstanding Broadway Ensemble, and Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical for Joshua Henry.
Other top Broadway winners include Schmigadoon!, which claimed Outstanding Broadway Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical for writer Cinco Paul. The Balusters and Giant tied for Outstanding Broadway Play. The Balusters playwright David Lindsay-Abaire won Outstanding Script of a Broadway Play, while Giant leading man John Lithgow won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play. Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, won Outstanding Broadway Play Revival.
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, helmed by Dorian Theater Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, was awarded Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production. This award honors exceptional theatrical work that spotlights LGBTQ stories and themes.
Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Titaníque were ineligible for top production categories after winning Outstanding Off-Broadway Production in prior seasons, but voters recognized their 2026 Broadway runs as eligible. Titaníque newcomer Layton Williams won Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical. Cats: The Jellicle Ball received the Broadway Showstopper Award for the musical number “Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat,” which has been reimagined as an energetic voguing performance led by Emma Sofia.
Qween Jean was named LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season. The Costume Designer and trans rights activist has created standout looks all season long, having designed the costumes for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Liberation, Saturday Church, Angry Alan, and Oh Happy Day!
The Dorian’s special LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer award was given to Junior LaBeija. A member of the House of LaBeija for over 50 years, LaBeija is a ballroom icon who served as master of ceremonies for the annual “Paris is Burning Ball,” as captured in the documentary Paris Is Burning. Now, LaBeija is proving to be a master storyteller in his role as Gus the Theatre Cat in Cats: The Jellicle Ball, where he ensures that queer history is accorded reverence on Broadway.
Below is the complete list of winners for the 2026 Dorian Theater Awards:
Outstanding Broadway Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Outstanding Broadway Play
The Balusters (tie)
Giant (tie)
Little Bear Ridge Road
Punch
Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival
Chess
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Outstanding Broadway Play Revival
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Fallen Angels
Marjorie Prime
Oedipus
Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production
Little Bear Ridge Road
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
The Lost Boys
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road
Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical
Melissa Barrera, Titaníque
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Leiomy, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Benjamin Pajak, The Lost Boys
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play
Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Linda Emond, Becky Shaw
Jessica Hecht, Dog Day Afternoon
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Cynthia Nixon, Marjorie Prime
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Outstanding Broadway Ensemble
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
The Balusters
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Original Score of a Broadway Production
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman by Caroline Shaw
The Lost Boys by The Rescues
Schmigadoon! by Cinco Paul
The Queen of Versailles by Stephen Schwartz
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) by Jim Barne & Kit Buchan
Outstanding Book of a Broadway Musical
The Lost Boys by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
Schmigadoon! by Cinco Paul
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) by Jim Barne & Kit Buchan
Outstanding Script of a Broadway Play
The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter
Punch by James Graham
Outstanding Design of a Broadway Production
Bug
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
The Broadway Showstopper Award
To a standout production number or scene
Cats: The Jellicle Ball – “Memory” (Tempress Chasity Moore)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball – “Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat” (Emma Sofia)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball – “Songs of the Jellicles and the Jellicle Ball” (company)
Chess – “Anthem” (Nicholas Christopher)
Titaníque – “River Deep, Mountain High” (Layton Williams)
Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical
Beau: The Musical
The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse
Mexodus
Saturday Church
The Seat of Our Pants
Outstanding Off-Broadway Play
Are the Bennett Girls Ok?
Bowl EP
Cold War Choir Practice
Meet the Cartozians
Prince Faggot
Outstanding Off-Broadway Revival
Bat Boy: The Musical
Heathers, The Musical (tie)
Oratorio for Living Things
Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Park)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (tie)
Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production
Beau: The Musical
Becoming Eve
Bowl EP
Prince Faggot
Saturday Church
ta-da!
Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production
Bryson Battle, Saturday Church
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Well, I’ll Let You Go (tie)
Alana Raquel Bowers, Cold War Choir Practice
Will Brill, Kramer/Fauci
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me in the Water
Marin Ireland, Queens
John McCrea, Prince Faggot (tie)
Matt Rodin, Beau: The Musical
Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production
Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir
Sierra Boggess, Prosperous Fools
Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
K. Todd Freeman, Prince Faggot
J. Harrison Ghee, Saturday Church (tie)
David Greenspan, Prince Faggot (tie)
Judy Kuhn, The Baker’s Wife
McKenzie Kurtz, Heathers, The Musical
Casey Likes, Heathers, The Musical
Deirdre O’Connell, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.
Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
David Turner, Mother Russia
Outstanding Writing for an Off-Broadway Production
Becoming Eve by Emil Weinstein
Bowl EP by Nazareth Hassan
Caroline by Preston Max Allen
Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick
Practice by Nazareth Hassan
Prince Faggot by Jordan Tannahill
Outstanding Design for an Off-Broadway Production
Beau: The Musical
Bowl EP
Cold War Choir Practice
Masquerade
Prince Faggot
LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season
Michael Arden
Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Luke Evans
Qween Jean
Constantine Rousouli
Brandon Uranowitz
LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer
For a lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires empathy, truth, and equity.
Michael Arden
Junior LaBeija
Nathan Lane
Joe Mantello
Sam Pinkleton
Shows with Multiple Wins
6 - Prince Faggot
3 - Ragtime
2 - The Balusters; Giant; The Lost Boys; Schmigadoon!
Videos