Nia Sioux, Abigail Isom, Cecilia Petrush and More Join MEAN GIRLS at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the cast and creative team of Mean Girls, the Broadway musical based on Tina Fey's iconic film, running July 7-12 at the Benedum Center as part of Pittsburgh CLO's 2026 Summer of Musicals.

The cast of Mean Girls featuring a mix of Pittsburgh CLO alumni and performers making their PCLO debuts.

Adding to the excitement, Nia Sioux joins the cast as a featured ensemble member. Sioux is coming back to the 'burgh, where she rose to prominence as one of the original young dancers of the television reality series Dance Moms. Sioux made her Off-Broadway debut in 2016's Trip of Love. and is currently starring in 11 to Midnight. Along with a recording career and publishing a book, her stage and screen credits have included Imperfect High, Dance With Nia, and, appropriately, a cameo appearance as herself in the screen version of the Mean Girls musical.

The cast features Abigail Isom as Cady Heron, Cecilia Petrush as Regina George, Sydni Moon as Gretchen Wieners, Kaley Bender as Karen Smith, Lyda Jade Harlan as Janis Sarkisian, Jack Haroutunian as Damian Hubbard, Quincy Hampton as Aaron Samuels, Jennifer Lybarger as Ms. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Brady D. Patsy as Mr. Duvall, and Rayhan Khimji as Kevin Gnapoor.

The ensemble features Brett Barthelemy, Bella Bilandzija, Ben Allen Carter, Lydia Holland, Emmy J. Lane, Paris Martino, Maile Oravitz, Brittany Pent Rohm, Kai Sachon, Austin Schulte, Nia Sioux, Alejandro Tinnell, Lyla Tsiokos, and Rodrigo Varandas.

Anti-Burn Book Crafting Event

In Partnership with War Streets Art Salon

Wednesday, July 8 | 6pm

Benedum Center Multipurpose Room

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MEAN GIRLS Dance Masterclass (Ages 8-18)

Thursday, July 9 | 4pm

Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater

($) Class Registration: $40 - includes masterclass and one complimentary ticket to the performance.

Talkback with Cast of MEAN GIRLS

Thursday, July 9 | Immediately Following Performance

Benedum Center Orchestra Level

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MEAN GIRLS Spring Fling (18+)

Saturday, July 11 | Immediately Following Evening Performance

Benedum Center Multipurpose Room

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Must pre-register for events and have valid ticket to the associated performance to enter the Benedum Center.