Ruthie Ann Miles, Kathleen Chalfant, and More Complete Cast of THE COURTROOM

Waterwell today announced the complete cast for the World Premiere site-specific production of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings, with text arranged from real court transcripts by Waterwell co-founder and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed, and featuring direction by Waterwell Artistic Director and Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans.

The cast will feature Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Tony Award nominee and four-time Obie Award winner Kathleen Chalfant, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French,Mick Hilgers, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Linda Powell, and Kristin Villanueva.

As previously announced, The Courtroom will play four performances in two active legal spaces: the Fordham University School of Law (150 West 62nd Street) on Wednesday, January 23 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, January 26 at 7:00pm; and the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse (40 Foley Square) on Thursday, January 24 at 6:30pm and Friday, January 25 at 6:30pm. Tickets are free and available now at waterwell.org.

The Courtroom is a re-enactment of deportation proceedings. In 2004, an immigrant from the Philippines who was married to a U.S. Citizen came to this country on a K3 Visa. After inadvertently registering to vote at the DMV in Chicago, receiving a voter registration card in the mail, and voting, her removal proceeding was set in motion. It began in Immigration Court and her case was eventually heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. The Courtroom will be performed entirely verbatim from the court transcripts.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

