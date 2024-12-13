Roman Banks to Lead Australian Premiere of MJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roman Banks will lead the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical MJ when it debuts at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025.



Banks made his historic Broadway debut in the Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, marking the first time an African American performer had portrayed the title role. After leaving Dear Evan Hansen, Banks was cast as Howie in Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” before returning to the stage to lead the US National Tour of MJ. See photos of Banks in the national tour HERE!



Speaking of the casting, Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said: “Sydney won’t know what hit it when they Roman explodes onto the stage. His artistry and his interpretation of the role are astonishing, we are so lucky to have him lead our company in Australia.”



MJ will mark Banks’ debut performance in Australia, and he said he couldn’t wait to bring this extraordinary production to Sydney.



"Starring in the first national tour of MJ The Musical across the United States was a dream come true. As a performer, this creative team has given me the ultimate gift in being able to play this extraordinary role. Not only that, but they’ve created a vehicle to celebrate the artistry and inspiration of one of the most significant black performers the world will ever see. Joy is an understatement, and I’m so deeply enthralled for another opportunity to share this show, music, and captivating story with Australia," he said.



Banks will be joined by Brisbane-based newcomer Liam Damons who will make his professional debut playing Michael as a young adult.



They join the already announced cast including Josslynn Hlenti Afoa as Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine, Conlon Bonner playing the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones, Derrick Davis playing Michael’s father, Joseph, and his tour director, Rob, Yashith Fernando as Alejandro, Wonza Johnson as Berry Gordy and Nick, Tim Wright as Dave, and Home and Away star Penny McNamee making her highly anticipated return to the stage as MTV journalist, Rachel.



The rest of the cast is completed by Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Xavier Gibson, Kyle Kavully, G Madison IV, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O'Leary, Brittany Page, Dustin Praylow, Tigist Strode and Iris Wei.





MJ will premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February, 2025 with tickets on sale now. MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times.



The North American Tour is currently playing in Hartford, CT, the West End production is playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, and the German production is playing at Stage Theater an der Elbe, Hamburg.



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is on the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award-winning new musical MJ.



Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status. MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.