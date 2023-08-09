Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Don't miss this exciting sneak peek before the show hits the stage.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Today, ahead of its official opening night in Chicago, new production photos from the first national tour of MJ were released. The smash-hit musical direct from Broadway, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) through September 2. 
 
Check out photos and video below!
 
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. 
 
Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) plays the title role of ‘MJ.’ Joining him in the first national tour cast is Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).
 
The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and Mary Kate Moore

MJ
Roman Banks and Anastasia Talley

MJ
xx

MJ
Josiah Benson and Anastasia Talley

MJ
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Ethan Joseph and the cast

MJ
Devin Bowles and Roman Banks

MJ
Brandon Lee Harris, Josh A. Dawson, Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Brandon Lee Harris and the cast






