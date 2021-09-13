Roman Banks, Carolee Carmello and More to Star in SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the opening production of the company's 2021-2022 season, Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.



Songs for a New World will feature Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen),three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Paper Mill's The King and I, Broadway's Finding Neverland), Andrew Kober (Paper Mill's Cinderella, Broadway's Beautiful) and Mia Pinero (Ivo van Hove's Broadway revival of West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's New Voices and Sing in a New Year!) and Olivia Hernandez (The Cape Playhouse's Songs for a New World) understudying. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



"We are so thrilled to welcome audiences back to Paper Mill with proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our audiences and actors," commented Mark S. Hoebee. "Jason Robert Brown's theatrical song cycle Songs for a New World felt like the perfect choice to open our season. It is literally about the journeys we all take as we face challenging decisions or an uncertain future. After the unimaginable year and a half we all went through, I think it will prove the unquestionable power of theater to comfort and heal."



Performances will begin Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ), with an opening night on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The production will run through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe return and will require proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theater. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/



This groundbreaking musical put three-time Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown on the map. From the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of the Fifth Avenue penthouse, Songs for a New World transports audiences through time to meet a startling array of characters on the brink of a life-changing decision. Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) weaves their stories together in a powerful collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices we make.



Songs for a New World will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill's Dreamgirls), music supervision by Georgia Stitt (NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!") and music direction by Sinai Tabak (Broadway's The Cher Show), who will also conduct. The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Jen Caprio (Paper Mill's Beehive), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story) and sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows). Frank Lombardi (Paper Mill's Unmasked) is the Production Stage Manager.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions.



New this year, Conversation Club and Director's Viewpoint will be available to all ticket buyers on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.



Q&A with the Cast: Nov. 6 following the matinee



Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including audio-described performances on Nov 6 & 7 at 1:30 (sensory seminars for the blind are held at noon) and an American Sign Language interpreted and open-captioned performance on Nov 7 at 7:00PM. Braille and large-print programs and assistive listening devices available.



