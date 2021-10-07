Roger Waters Announces UBS Arena Show at Belmont Park

Due to overwhelming demand, Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill tour has added a show at the brand-new UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Roger Waters will play 37 shows across the US and Canada in the Summer of 2022, and tickets for the UBS Arena at Belmont Park performance will go on sale beginning Friday, October 15 at 10:00am ET.

To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit rogerwaters.com.

"This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD'S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."