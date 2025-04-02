Roger Bart, Ali Stroker, & More Join Netflix's OFFICE ROMANCE Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alums Roger Bart, Ali Stroker, and a slew of other new names have joined Office Romance, Netflix's forthcoming romantic comedy film led by Jennifer Lopez. The movie will reunite Lopez with Edward James Olmos, who originally played her father in the 1997 film Selena, and will once again portray the onscreen father to Lopez.

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Betty Gilpin, who just completed her run in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, were previously announced as main cast members. Other new performers to join the cast are Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Plana, Natalie Ortega, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, Mo Welch, Donald Elise Watkins, Brian Gallivan, Scott Seiss, Lisa Gilroy, and Will Sasso.

Production on the movie, which has been written by Goldstein and fellow Ted Lasso creator Joe Kelly, began last month. Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) will direct. The plot is being kept under wraps.

Roger Bart is perhaps best known in the theatre for originating the role of 'Carmen Ghia' in Mel Brooks' Broadway musical, The Producers, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. He also originated the role of Doc Brown in the stage adaptation of Back to the Future.

Ali Stroker won her Tony Award for her role as Ado Annie in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She's a series regular in the Netflix series Echoes and starred in the Lifetime holiday film Christmas Ever After.