Robert Petkoff to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Broadway veteran Robert Petkoff in the role of 'Harold Zidler' beginning Friday, November 22, 2024 through Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Petkoff temporarily replaces Austin Durant who is on a leave of absence during this time.



Robert Petkoff currently appears as “Harold Zidler” in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Kent Overshown will play the role on tour while Petkoff performs in the Broadway company.



Robert Petkoff has appeared on Broadway in Ragtime, All the Way, Anything Goes, Spamalot, Fiddler on the Roof and Epic Proportions. His touring credits include Fun Home, The Importance of Being Earnest, Tantalus and Spamalot. He’s also appeared on London’s West End in The Royal Family with Judi Dench and Emily Blunt. TV credits include “Elementary,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Good Wife,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Petkoff is an award-winning audiobook narrator.



Kent Overshown has appeared on the New York stage in Ragtime, Titanic, Promenade (City Center Encores!) and on tour in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Memphis. In concert, he's appeared in Bernstein: Mass (Philadelphia Orchestra).



ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.



The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.



As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.



Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann’s MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.



The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.





