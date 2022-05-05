Robert Petkoff, Ta'Nika Gibson and Brandon Chu Will Lead CAMELOT at the Muny

The Muny announced today that Robert Petkoff, Ta'Nika Gibson and Brandon Chu will star in the enchanting and romantic legend, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, June 22-28, 2022. This triumphant story is directed by Matt Kunkel, choreographed by Beth Crandall, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal.

"Camelot contains one of most beautiful and heartbreaking love triangles in the musical theatre canon," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Robert, Ta'Nika and Brandon promise an Arthur, Guenevere and Lancelot sure to thrill us with their love and loss."

Robert Petkoff (Arthur/Reveler) Previously at The Muny: 1776 (John Adams), Young Frankenstein (Frederick Frankenstein). Broadway: All the Way with Bryan Cranston, Anything Goes, Ragtime, Spamalot, Fiddler on the Roof and Epic Proportions. Off-Broadway: The Hard Problem, The 39 Steps, More Stately Mansions and Avow. London credits: The Royal Family with Dame Judi Dench and Tantalus. Tours: Fun Home (Bruce), Spamalot (Sir Robin) and The Importance of Being Earnest (Algernon). Regional: Title roles in Sweeney Todd, Troilus and Cressida, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, among others, at theatres such as Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Old Globe, Denver Center and The Mark Taper Forum. Film/TV: Irrational Man, Milk and Money, Game Day, Vice Versa, Madam Secretary, Elementary, Forever, Law & Order and The Good Wife. Robert is also an award-winning audio book narrator, having narrated over 300 titles and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.



TA'NIKA GIBSON (Guenevere/Reveler) is so excited to return to The Muny in Camelot! She was recently seen on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Diana Ross). Other recent favorites include Oklahoma! (Laurey) at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Aida (Aida), Dreamgirls (Lorell), The King and I (Lady Thiang), The Wiz (Dorothy), To Kill a Mockingbird (Calpurnia), Mamma Mia! (Rosie) and Me and My Girl, Call Me Madam, I Married an Angel, High Button Shoes at NY City Center Encores! Ta'Nika can also be seen on HBO's Winning Time (Debbie Allen), Marvel's Iron Fist (Netflix) and Bull (CBS). You can also spot her in two TV commercials for Epclusa and Cost Cutters. Thank you to God, Lakey Wolff, Thomas Green, Mitch Bukhar (CAA), Matt Kunkel, Beth Crandall, Abdul Hamid Royal, my amazing parents, my dearest Patty Forbes, Lana Young, Anat Keidar and Lisa Vroman.



BRANDON CHU (Lancelot/Reveler)is beyond grateful to make his Muny debut as Lancelot in this stunning re-telling of the classic musical Camelot. A recent graduate of Central Michigan University with a BM in Vocal Performance, Brandon was most recently seen as Lun Tha in the second Broadway national tour of The King and I. Other credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Phoebus), The Last Five Years (Jamie), Spring Awakening (Melchior), A Year with Frog and Toad (Frog) and Peter and the Starcatcher (Fighting Prawn). Brandon is currently based in NYC, where he lives with his beautiful girlfriend and two dogs. He wants to recognize and give special thanks to all his loved ones for their undying faith, love and support; And to Matt Kunkel and Charlie Hano for trusting him with this wonderful opportunity at The Muny!

Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for "one brief shining moment." Based upon T.H. White's novel, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and of course, "Camelot." With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur's Round Table.

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 23. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.