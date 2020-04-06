Rita Wilson & Naughty By Nature Release 'Hip Hop Hooray' Remix

Profits From the Song Will Go To MusiCares Foundation Inc. COVID-19 Relief Fund

Rita Wilson has teamed up with hip-hop group Naughty By Nature for a remix of their song "Hip Hop Hooray."

The single will be released on all digital and streaming platforms Friday, April 10. Profits from the song will be donated to the MusiCares Foundation Inc. COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Listen to the song below!

Wilson revealed in March that she and her husband Tom Hanks had virus. They were both quarantined in Australia, but they both recently fully recovered and returned to the U.S.

Rita Wilson spoke about the song saying, "'Hip Hop Hooray' is like modern day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it's so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn't believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I'm forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund."

Naughty By Nature said, "We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the virus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause."

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/virusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.





Related Articles