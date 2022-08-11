Rita Moreno & Marissa Jaret Winokur Join SANTA BOOTCAMP on Lifetime

Tony winners Rita Moreno and Marissa Jaret Winokur have joined the cast of Lifetime's upcoming original holiday film, Santa Bootcamp.

The Wrap reports that the new film will premiere this holiday season and will also star Emily Kinney, Justin Gaston, and deaf actors Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton.

Directed by Melissa Joan Hart, the film follows event planner, Emily Strauss (Kinney) as she is hired by a mall magnate, Ed Mancini (Gaston), to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors.

During her planning process, Emily is sent to Santa Bootcamp - to find the perfect Santa that will give her the inspiration she needs to make the evening a success. At the Bootcamp, she meets Belle (Moreno), who serves as the camp's drill sergeant with a "heart of gold."

Belle will help Emily rediscover the true magic of Christmas, along with some romance along the way.

Hart and Winokur previously collaborated on A Very Nutty Christmas in 2018.

Oscar, Tony, Grammy and two-time Emmy winner Rita Moreno's illustrious career as an actress, dancer, singer and producer has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13.

Moreno has starred on Broadway and London's West End, appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Most recently, Moreno co-stars and is an Executive Producer of the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic, West Side Story, which released worldwide this past December.

Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Hairspray. She had previously appeared on Broadway as "Pink Lady Jan" in the revival of Grease.

Winokur has also played roles in films such as American Beauty, Never Been Kissed, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Scary Movie, Beautiful Girl (for ABC Family), Fever Pitch and was seen on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Talk.