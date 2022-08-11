Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rita Moreno & Marissa Jaret Winokur Join SANTA BOOTCAMP on Lifetime

Rita Moreno & Marissa Jaret Winokur Join SANTA BOOTCAMP on Lifetime

The new film will premiere this holiday season.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Tony winners Rita Moreno and Marissa Jaret Winokur have joined the cast of Lifetime's upcoming original holiday film, Santa Bootcamp.

The Wrap reports that the new film will premiere this holiday season and will also star Emily Kinney, Justin Gaston, and deaf actors Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton.

Directed by Melissa Joan Hart, the film follows event planner, Emily Strauss (Kinney) as she is hired by a mall magnate, Ed Mancini (Gaston), to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors.

During her planning process, Emily is sent to Santa Bootcamp - to find the perfect Santa that will give her the inspiration she needs to make the evening a success. At the Bootcamp, she meets Belle (Moreno), who serves as the camp's drill sergeant with a "heart of gold."

Belle will help Emily rediscover the true magic of Christmas, along with some romance along the way.

Hart and Winokur previously collaborated on A Very Nutty Christmas in 2018.

Oscar, Tony, Grammy and two-time Emmy winner Rita Moreno's illustrious career as an actress, dancer, singer and producer has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13.

Moreno has starred on Broadway and London's West End, appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Most recently, Moreno co-stars and is an Executive Producer of the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic, West Side Story, which released worldwide this past December.

Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Hairspray. She had previously appeared on Broadway as "Pink Lady Jan" in the revival of Grease.

Winokur has also played roles in films such as American Beauty, Never Been Kissed, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Scary Movie, Beautiful Girl (for ABC Family), Fever Pitch and was seen on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Talk.



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lauren Ambrose Joins YELLOWJACKETS Season Two
August 11, 2022

SHOWTIME announced that two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, My Fair Lady) is joining the highly anticipated second season of YELLOWJACKETS in a series regular role as the adult version of Van. In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular in season two.
HBO to Premiere ESCAPE FROM KABUL Original Documentary
August 11, 2022

This documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport, with exclusive interviews with people who were there throughout the period, including Afghan citizens attempting to flee, U.S. Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city.
OMB Peezy Announces Mixtape 'Misguided' Hosted by DJ Drama
August 11, 2022

Multi-million streamed rap star OMB Peezy has announced the release of his new mixtape MisGuided, available on all music service platforms [An Overkill Ent/ 300 Entertainment]. Renowned music maven DJ Drama will host OMB Peezy's latest full-length offering as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
Wanda Sykes to Host RING NATION Viral Series From Ring Cameras
August 11, 2022

MGM Television and Ring announced that Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Crank Yankers, The Upshaws) has signed on to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre. Ring Nation is a half-hour, studio-based series that gives audiences a daily dose of life’s viral videos.
BAFTA Announces Date for 2023 BAFTA Tea Party
August 11, 2022

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party welcomes nominees, members and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering. The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees. The BAFTA Tea Party will be presented by Jaguar.