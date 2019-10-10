Rising Phoenix Rep Presents CINO NIGHTS In Los Angeles

Rising Phoenix Repertory (Daniel Talbott, Artistic Director) has announced that it will present the world-premieres of three short plays by Amy Berryman, Larry Powell, and Helen Shang. The plays are commissioned by the company to be performed at Larry Edmunds Bookshop in downtown Hollywood, Sunday November 3rd at 7pm.

RPR company member Lovell Holder and RPR Artistic Associate Addie Talbott will direct and produce the plays on the theme of Haunted Hollywood. The cast includes Aria Alpert Adjani, Ian Bamberg, Ashley Monique Butler, Mark Larson, Roger Q. Mason, Ellen Neary, Susan Louise O'Connor, Mandy Olsen, and Annie Worden.

Continuing in the tradition of their acclaimed Cino Nights series in New York, Rising Phoenix Rep recently produced two sold out site-specific theatrical events at Larry Edmunds Bookshop in Los Angeles with one full length play and seven short world-premiere plays commissioned from some of theater's top contemporary writers.

The plays will be performed one time only, on Sunday, November 3rd at 7pm.

The performance will be at:

Larry Edmunds Bookshop

6644 Hollywood Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

To make reservations, email RisingPhoenixRep@yahoo.com with name and number of seats desired.

*Seating is extremely limited - you will receive an email to let you know if the reservation is confirmed or if the evening is sold out.

The price of admission is the purchase of a book, script, or poster from the Larry Edmunds Bookshop. The house will open 30 minutes before the performance to allow patrons to check in, make a purchase, and receive their tickets at the register. All proceeds go to the bookshop.

For more information visit https://www.risingphoenixrep.org





