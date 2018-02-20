Rialto Chatter: Is the Kennedy Center Production of CHESS Eyeing a Broadway Run?

According to Michael Riedel's latest column, a handful of Broadway producers ventured to Washington, D.C. recently to catch the latest mounting of the popular musical CHESS.

According to the report, the musical's original Broadway producers, The Shubert Organization were seen in attendance, along with Spring Awakening producer, Tom Hulce.

Following the end of the show's run, lyricist Tim Rice tweeted, "Thanks to all for a great new 'Chess' at the Kennedy Center. Superb company, fab reactions in hall & online. Where next? Fingers crossed ..."

Fingers crossed!

Chess is an epic rock opera about love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War as two superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.

Written in 1984 by songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (Mamma Mia!) and lyricist Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King, Evita), Chess has been seen in numerous productions around the world.

The original concept album spawned two international hit singles, "I Know Him So Well" and "One Night in Bangkok." Presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage, a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, Chess ran February 14-18, 2018 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Chess stars Raúl Esparza as American chess champion Freddie Trumper; Ramin Karimloo as rival Russian chess star Anatoly Sergievsky; Ruthie Ann Miles as Anatoly's wife, Svetlana Sergievsky; and Karen Olivo as Florence Vassy, a remarkable Hungarian refugee who becomes the center of the emotional triangle.

Photo Credit: Teresa Wood





Related Articles