Rialto Chatter: Is SLAVE PLAY Headed to London?

Slave Play may be headed to London in the near future! The play's official social media pages have shared a teaser video and images, asking "Is London ready for Slave Play?" The video then refers people to a link to sign up for email alerts to be the first to find out when new information is available.

Is London ready for Slave Play? pic.twitter.com/LgtSGN0Z64 — Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) February 13, 2024

No production dates or further details have been released at this time.

Sign up for email alerts at https://slaveplaylondon.com.

About Slave Play

Slave Play is a three-act play by Jeremy O. Harris, which follows three interracial couples undergoing "Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy" because the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners.

The play first debuted off-Broadway on November 19, 2018, and then opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on October 6, 2019. In 2019, Slave Play was nominated for Best Play in the Lucille Lortel Awards, and Claire Warden won an Outstanding Fight Choreography Drama Desk Award for her work in the play.

At the 74th Tony Awards, Slave Play received 12 nominations, breaking the record set by the 2018 revival of Angels in America for most nominations for a non-musical play, though it did not receive any awards.